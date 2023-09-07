Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.35%)
66108.24 + 227.72
Nifty (0.29%)
19668.40 + 57.35
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40549.65 + 265.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5862.45 + 37.00
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
44631.00 + 221.90
Heatmap

Tomato prices pushed cost of vegetarian thali up 24% in August: CRISIL

For non-veg thali, the cost was up 13 per cent. It was lower than that of a veg thali owing to a marginal rise in broiler prices

tomatoes

Photo: PTI

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The cost of vegetarian thali in an average Indian household jumped 24 per cent in August as compared to August 2022, ratings agency CRISIL said in its monthly Roti Rice Rate report released on Thursday.

This is the second time that the cost of veg thali rose in 2023-24.

Out of the 24 per cent, 21 per cent can be attributed solely to the price of tomato, which rose 176 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 102 kg from Rs 37 per kg last year.

A veg thali comprises roti, vegetables (onion, tomato, and potato), rice, dal, curd, and salad. Its average cost is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east, and west India.

Onion prices rose 8 per cent, chilli 20 per cent and cumin 158 per cent. According to CRISIL, these three components led to a 1 per cent rise in the cost of a veg thali.

Also Read: NPCI launches voice-enabled UPI payments, other features; Check details

For non-veg thali, the cost was up 13 per cent y-o-y. Its constituents are the same as a veg thali. Just dal is replaced by chicken.

Also Read

A veg thali cost 28% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

Tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg! Here is what Centre has asked NCCF, NAFED to do

Tomatoes to cumin: Soaring prices put pressure on kitchen bills

For a veg thali of Rs 100, Indians paid Rs 109 in 2022; Rs 132 for non-veg

To end tomato price jumps, India needs more than stop-gap solutions

Delhi's business landscape braves impact as G20 summit takes centre stage

NPCI launches voice-enabled UPI payments, other features; Check details

India's August fuel consumption perks up on strong manufacturing

Govt notifies valuation methodology for calculating GST on online gaming

UK acknowledges possible encryption hurdles as online safety law looms


A lower jump in the cost of a non-veg thali can be attributed to a moderate price rise in broilers at 1-3 per cent y-o-y. The broiler price alone constitutes over 50 per cent of the cost of the non-veg thali.

Some respite was provided by a 17 per cent decline in the price of vegetable oil and a 14 per cent fall in the rate of potato.

The cost of both thalis declined marginally month-on-month on a high base. In July, the prices of veg and non-veg thali had risen 28 per cent and 11 per cent respectively. Veg thali cost was down 0.6 per cent as compared to July, and for non-veg thali it fell 0.4 per cent.

CRISIL said that in September, the prices of both the thalis can witness a pullback owing to a fall in tomato prices.

Tomato retail price has halved to Rs 51 per kg as compared to August.

Also Read: UP, Gujarat, West Bengal contribute to more than 30% UPI frauds in India

"Also, the cost of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder, which was Rs 1,103 in August, has been brought down to Rs 903 per cylinder from September. This will also come as a relief for consumers," the report said.  


crisil thali cost
Source: CRISIL

Topics : Inflation Crisil vegetable prices tomato prices non vegetarian Indians BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon