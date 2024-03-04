Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

FM Sitharaman calls for clarity on GST classification-related issues

CBIC gave a presentation that it has detected fake input tax credit claim of Rs 1.14 trillion from the year 2020 till date

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament (Photo: PTI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament (Photo: PTI)

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asked the goods and services tax (GST) officials to bring about clarity on classification-related issues at the earliest through appropriate channels.

Inaugurating the National Conference of Enforcement Chiefs of the State and the Central GST Formations here, Sitharaman exhorted the officials to engage with stakeholders to understand their concerns, enhance compliance, streamline processes, and work collaboratively towards making the tax system more transparent and efficient.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

GST rates are based on classification of goods and services on the basis of harmonised system of nomenclature (HSN) codes and often this leads to various disputes and litigation. The issue is then addressed by various judicial and quasi-judicial fora, including GST commissioners, authority for advance rulings (AARs), courts.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) brings about various circulars and frequently asked questions (FAQs) to clear the air over various classification issues based on the recommendations of the GST Council.

Sitharaman urged the officials to leverage technology to plug the loopholes and provide better taxpayer services.

Highlighting the importance of innovation, she advocated for sharing of emerging best practices, emphasising the need for seamless coordination across the states. Various presentations were made during the conference. According to data presented by GST Council Secretariat, the nationwide crackdown on fake registrations and bogus billing from May 2023 alone has resulted in detection of input tax credit tax evasion of Rs 49,623 crore involving 31,512 bogus firms.

The CBIC gave a presentation that it has detected fake input tax credit claim of Rs 1.14 trillion from the year 2020 till date. 

I-T asks taxpayers to file updated  ITRs for AY 2021-22 by March 31 

Income-tax assessee can file updated returns for the assessment year 2021-22 till the end of this month, making use of the annual information statement (AIS) since the department has the information of mismatch between filing in the returns and the data shown by third parties.

In some cases, a ‘mismatch’ has been identified between the information filed in the returns for 2021-22 vis-à-vis information of specified financial transactions, as available with the department, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

28% GST on deposit refunds issued by online gaming portals, casinos

ICICI Bank faces Rs 7.47 cr GST demand from Maharashtra department

India's gross GST collections in December jumps 10.3% to Rs 1.64 trillion

India bargaining hard with EFTA countries for creation of 1 million jobs

WTO MC13: India blocks EU proposal to link trade with industrial policy

India's unemployment rate in 2023 dropped to 3.1%, shows NSO data

Trading turnover logs fresh high in February, rises 2 times in a year

Odisha approves 22 industrial projects worth investment of Rs 4,000 crore


Accordingly, as part of the e-Verification Scheme-2021, the income tax department is in the process of sending communications to the taxpayers for this mismatch.

Non-filers can also submit updated returns, the CBDT said. 
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman GST Indian markets Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon