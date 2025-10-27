Monday, October 27, 2025 | 07:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Coal Ministry proposes pilot study, escrow fund for UCG projects

Coal Ministry proposes pilot study, escrow fund for UCG projects

Stakeholders have 30 days to submit comments on draft rules mandating pilot feasibility studies, real-time groundwater tracking, and escrow funds for UCG mine closure

coal mines

The draft, which sets a regulatory framework for in-situ gasification of coal and lignite, invites stakeholder comments within 30 days.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Coal Ministry today issued draft guidelines for the preparation of mining and mine closure plans for underground coal and lignite gasification (UCG) blocks, mandating a pilot feasibility study, real-time groundwater monitoring, and an escrow fund for mine closure.
 
The draft, which sets a regulatory framework for in-situ gasification of coal and lignite, invites stakeholder comments within 30 days. The guidelines outline procedures for project feasibility, safety, environmental management, and post-mining rehabilitation.
 
Pilot study, hydrogeological models mandatory before operations
 
Before starting operations, project proponents must conduct a pilot feasibility study through a reputed scientific or research institution. Mining plans must include 3D hydrogeological models, one year of baseline groundwater data, and long-term simulations on contaminant movement.
 
 
Continuous groundwater monitoring using telemetry-enabled systems and online sensors is mandatory, with real-time data access for the Central and State Pollution Control Boards and the Central Ground Water Authority.

Also Read

coal mines

Coal Ministry issues vesting orders for three new commercial mines

gasification projects, coal sector

Govt expands definition of indigenous tech under gasification scheme

Jharia Coalfield fires

Govt floats draft Coal Mines Employees Provident Fund Bill for discussion

coal mines

Coal ministry pushes early completion of critical evacuation projects

coal mines

Govt to launch ₹8,500 cr scheme, coal block policy for gasification

 
Site-specific studies and emergency response plans required 
 
The draft mandates site-specific studies to predict and mitigate subsidence, underground fires, and groundwater contamination. Each project must also have an emergency response plan detailing measures against hazards such as loss of hydraulic containment or unexpected land movement.
 
Escrow account for mine closure linked to project area
 
To ensure scientific mine closure, companies will be required to maintain an escrow account with the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO), depositing Rs 50,000 per hectare as a base rate (September 2025), subject to revision every five years and escalation with the Wholesale Price Index.
 
Annual deposits must be made through the mine’s life, with penalties for delay and possible withdrawal of mining permission for default. Up to 75 per cent of the fund can be reimbursed during progressive closure, with the balance released after final closure and three years of post-monitoring.
 
Closure plans must identify a Zone of Impact, address livelihood issues, and include community engagement and skill development measures.
 
Technical committee to review plans and ensure compliance
 
The CCO will scrutinise and approve mining plans through a technical committee comprising officials from the Ministry of Coal, Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd (CMPDIL), and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The committee is required to review plans within 15 days and issue final approvals within five working days.
 
The draft clarifies that these guidelines operate alongside the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and related environmental and labour regulations.

More From This Section

Pharma

India advances anti-dumping probe into TB drug imports from China, Thailand

Rice, Rice exports

Rice exporters seek deals with emerging markets after strong monsoon

Economy grwoth

Business confidence eased in Q2 amid US tariff, GST reforms: NCAER survey

fuel imports, crude oil price, Russia Oil production, Oil industry

India's crude oil imports rise 1.7% to three-month high in September

Reliance Industries, retail, CPI Inflation

Growth momentum to sustain with demand pick-up, easing inflation: FinMin

Topics : Coal ministry Mining industry coal industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon