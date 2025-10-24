Friday, October 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Coal Ministry issues vesting orders for three new commercial mines

Coal Ministry issues vesting orders for three new commercial mines

Total revenue from commercial coal mines projected at ₹37,700 crore annually as three new blocks are vested under the latest round of coal auctions

Saket Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Coal has issued vesting orders for three more coal blocks under commercial coal auctions, taking the total number of such operationally allotted mines to 130. The ministry said these mines are projected to generate an annual revenue of around ₹37,700 crore and create over 3.6 lakh jobs, both directly and indirectly.
 
Three new blocks allotted under commercial coal auctions 
A vesting order is a legal document that formally transfers ownership of a coal mine to the successful bidder of an auction.
 
The new vesting orders — issued on 23 October for the Rajgamar Dipside (Deavnara), Tangardihi North, and Mahuagarhi blocks — follow the signing of Coal Mine Development and Production Agreements (CMDPAs) in August.
   
Two of the three mines are partially explored and one is fully explored, with a combined peak rated capacity of about one million tonnes per annum.

Blocks to attract investment and generate jobs 
The three blocks, holding total geological reserves of nearly 1,484 million tonnes, are expected to generate annual revenue of ₹189.77 crore and attract capital investment of ₹150 crore. They are likely to provide employment to about 1,352 people.
 
130 mines now operational under commercial mining 
According to the ministry, since the start of commercial coal auctions, vesting and allocation orders have been issued for 130 blocks with a cumulative production capacity of about 267 million tonnes per annum.
 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

