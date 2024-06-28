Fiscal deficit for April-May is 3% of entire FY25 target: Govt data

India’s fiscal deficit for the first two months of 2024-25 stood at 3 per cent of the estimate for the entire financial year, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Friday. The fiscal deficit for April-May was Rs 50,615 crore.

The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 5.1% of GDP for the ongoing financial year. And it plans to bring it down to 4.5 per cent by the end of 2025-26.

Meanwhile, the revenue receipts exceeded the expenditure resulting in a surplus of Rs 90,923 crore, the CGA data showed. Higher tax revenue and the RBI dividend have kept the revenue receipts at 19 per cent of the budgeted estimates for April-May FY25 period, compared to around 15 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Due to the general elections, government spending for this period was impacted.

Fiscal deficit, the gap between expenditure and revenue, stood at Rs 16.54 trillion in FY24, against the budgetary target of Rs 17.86 trillion, according to government data.

Aided by higher than expected tax receipts, the Union government contained the fiscal deficit at 5.6 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023-24 (FY24), compared with the Revised Estimates of 5.8 per cent.

The Interim Budget presented in February had revised the fiscal gap estimate from the initial 5.9 per cent of GDP to 5.8 per cent for FY24. A fiscal deficit arises when government spending exceeds its revenue.

The windfall arising from the RBI dividend is likely to provide additional leeway of Rs 1 trillion to the government for enhanced expenditures or a sharper fiscal consolidation, according to experts.

S&P Global ratings had recently said that it will closely observe India’s fiscal consolidation path for the next two years and could give a ratings upgrade if the government stays committed to the fiscal glide path.



