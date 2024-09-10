Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Corporate bond issuances fall 22% in August as firms await Fed rate cut

Corporate bond issuances fall 22% in August as firms await Fed rate cut

Issuers await cheaper borrowing post-Fed rate cut

corporate bond

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Corporate bond issuances fell by around 22 per cent in August, despite easing yields, as issuers delayed raising funds in anticipation of the US Federal Reserve starting to cut interest rates from this month.

Corporates and financial institutions expect yields to fall further and borrowing costs to become cheaper, said market participants. The US Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in the September 17-18 meeting, marking the start of a downward interest rate cycle.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Indian companies and banks raised Rs 81,238 crore in August against Rs 1.04 trillion in July, according to data by the Prime Database.
 

Overseas bond issuances by corporates also took a hit during the month, with only one issuance worth Rs 100 crore by Muthoot Microfin.

“The US Federal Reserve has been vocal about cutting rates in terms of policy, and issuers who predominantly issue longer bonds in the market are waiting for some easing in yields so they don't pay higher yields for longer tenures,” said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head (Investment Grade Group), JM Financial. “So, knowing the fact that interest rates are bound to go down, people are slightly slow, and they are not rushing to issue bonds. Though, if we look at the levels, the yield has improved and is expected to go down further from here,” he added.

Data by the Prime Database showed that during August, the State Bank of India led the mobilisation chart with a Rs 7,500 crore mop-up, followed by REC Ltd. at Rs 6,820 crore, Bank of Baroda, and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) at Rs 5,000 crore each. The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure & Development issued bonds worth Rs 3,911 crore over the month. These top five issuers raised around 34 per cent of the total amount raised during the month.

More From This Section

growth gdp economy

India remains committed to reducing budget deficit over medium term: Fitch

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

Circularity of critical minerals for India's clean energy transition

PremiumVizhinjam port to see up to Rs 20K crore investment, Adani, APSEZ

India's first transshipment port Vizhinjam nears operational launch

Inflation, Vegetables, Fruits, Budget 2024

Inflation likely held steady at five-year low of 3.5% in August: Poll

54th GST Council meet: GoM to decide future of GST compensation cess

54th GST Council meet: GoM to decide future of GST compensation cess


The yield on AAA-rated 10-year corporate bonds fell by 3 basis points during August, whereas that on 5-year bonds softened by 2 basis points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield softened by 6.6 basis points during the same period.

Market participants said that shorter tenure bond issuances might pick up in the current month as the yield on shorter tenure bonds may soften further following rate cuts, thereby steepening the yield curve.

They expect that the coming months might see a significant increase in bank infrastructure bond issuances.

“In the second half, we are expecting a lot of issuances to come in, especially from banks, and of course, large corporations will also come and tap the market. Infrastructure bonds will be tapping the market this year, followed by Tier-II and Tier-I bonds,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP. “The supply will be there, but definitely the lower credit entities will struggle more,” he added.

In the first quarter of the current financial year, corporate bond issuances fell by around 56 per cent compared to the same period in the previous financial year, due to the absence of big issuers. One of the largest issuers, Power Finance Corp, issued fewer bonds over the quarter. The company had raised Rs 45,130 crore in the previous financial year.

Nabard was the largest issuer in the previous financial year, raising Rs 65,393 crore.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Need enabling framework for ESG bond issuances in India, says RBI

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

Niti Aayog working to deepen corporate bond markets, says annual report

PremiumMutual Fund investors, FPI, foreign portfolio investors, MF equity

Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund: Bonding returns and safety

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

Corporate bond ticket size slashed: What does it mean for retail investors?

Banks credit growth

Credit flow to moderate, corporate bond issuances to rise in FY25: ICRA

Topics : corporate bonds corporate bond market Fed rates Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon