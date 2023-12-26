Current account gap narrows to 1% of GDP at $8.3 bn in Q2FY24: RBI

India's current account deficit (CAD) narrowed sequentially to $8.3 billion in the quarter ended September 2023, or 1.0 per cent of gross domestic product, from $9.2 billion in Q1FY24 (1.1 per cent of GDP). It was $30.9 billion or 3.8 per cent of GDP in the year-ago period (Q2FY23).

The lower CAD in Q2FY24 was due to the narrowing of the merchandise trade deficit to $61.0 billion from $78.3 billion in Q2FY23, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head-Research and Outreach at ICRA, said India's current account deficit for Q2 FY2024 at $8.3 billion is well below the expectation of around $13 billion, primarily led by a smaller-than-anticipated merchandise trade deficit.

The net outgo from the primary income account, mainly reflecting payments of investment income, increased to $12.2 billion in the September 2023 quarter, from $11.8 billion a year ago.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances from Indians employed overseas, amounted to $28.1 billion, an increase of 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Regarding the balance of payments (BoP) position in Q2FY24, there was an accretion of $2.5 billion to reserves, as opposed to a depletion of $30.4 billion in the year-ago period.

For April-September 2023 (H1FY24), the country's CAD moderated to 1.0 per cent of GDP, against 2.9 per cent of GDP in H1FY23, on the back of a lower merchandise trade deficit, as stated by the RBI.

Net invisible receipts were higher in H1FY24, owing to higher net receipts of services.

Regarding the BoP position in April-September 2023 (H1FY24), there was an accretion of $27 billion, compared to a depletion of $25.8 billion in the year-ago period, the RBI noted.