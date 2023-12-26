Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Current account gap narrows to 1% of GDP at $8.3 bn in Q2FY24: RBI

The lower CAD in Q2FY24 was due to the narrowing of the merchandise trade deficit to $61.0 billion from $78.3 billion in Q2FY23

current account deficit

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's current account deficit (CAD) narrowed sequentially to $8.3 billion in the quarter ended September 2023, or 1.0 per cent of gross domestic product, from $9.2 billion in Q1FY24 (1.1 per cent of GDP). It was $30.9 billion or 3.8 per cent of GDP in the year-ago period (Q2FY23).

The lower CAD in Q2FY24 was due to the narrowing of the merchandise trade deficit to $61.0 billion from $78.3 billion in Q2FY23, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head-Research and Outreach at ICRA, said India's current account deficit for Q2 FY2024 at $8.3 billion is well below the expectation of around $13 billion, primarily led by a smaller-than-anticipated merchandise trade deficit.

The net outgo from the primary income account, mainly reflecting payments of investment income, increased to $12.2 billion in the September 2023 quarter, from $11.8 billion a year ago.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances from Indians employed overseas, amounted to $28.1 billion, an increase of 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Regarding the balance of payments (BoP) position in Q2FY24, there was an accretion of $2.5 billion to reserves, as opposed to a depletion of $30.4 billion in the year-ago period.

For April-September 2023 (H1FY24), the country's CAD moderated to 1.0 per cent of GDP, against 2.9 per cent of GDP in H1FY23, on the back of a lower merchandise trade deficit, as stated by the RBI.

Net invisible receipts were higher in H1FY24, owing to higher net receipts of services.

Regarding the BoP position in April-September 2023 (H1FY24), there was an accretion of $27 billion, compared to a depletion of $25.8 billion in the year-ago period, the RBI noted.

Following the expansion in the merchandise trade deficit in October 2023, we expect the CAD for the ongoing quarter to widen significantly, to around $18-20 billion. “Nevertheless, we now foresee the FY2024 CAD in a range of 1.5-1.6 per cent of GDP, unless commodity prices experience a sharp rebound,” Nayar added.


 
 
India’s CAD profile (in $ bn)
  Q2Fy23 Q2Fy24
Current Account
Balance		 - 30.9 - 8.3
Current Account
Balance as % of GDP		 -3.8% -1.o%
Goods -78.3 -  61.0
Services 34.4 40.0
Primary Income - 11.8 - 12.2
Secondary Income 24.8 25.0
Note : “_” denotes deficit
Source - RBI

Also Read

Threads let users delete profile without wiping out linked Instagram

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

India not alone in exhibiting improving current account balance numbers

Current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP in June qtr at $9.2 bn

New demat account tally slips below 3 million in October, shows data

2023 The India Story: When rupee gained currency against US dollar

12 states raise Rs. 20,759 crore through auction, Tamil Nadu tops list

Current account gap narrows to 1% of GDP at $8.3 bn in Q2FY24: RBI

Fresh formal jobs creation falls 10% to 9.06 mn in 2023: EPFO data

MGNREGA spend spike, subsidies to lead to fiscal slippage in FY24: Report


Topics : Reserve Bank of India Current Account Deficit Trade exports India trade deficit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon