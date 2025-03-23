Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Customs rule changes may increase compliance costs for importers: GTRI

Customs rule changes may increase compliance costs for importers: GTRI

On March 18, the Ministry of Finance issued a notification, introducing amendments to the Customs (Administration of Rules of Origin under Trade Agreements) Rules, 2020

In 2018, as the President of the United States, Donald Trump called India the “tariff king”, citing the high import duties (100 per cent at that time) on Harley Davidson bikes, but also saying the Indian government was ready to reduce it.

It added that importers may also be compelled to share sensitive commercial information.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The amendments in the customs rules to tighten checks on goods imported under free trade agreements (FTAs) could make it harder for businesses to do imports at concessional duties and may increase compliance cost, economic think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

However, it said the move would curb the misuse of FTAs as India has seen repeated instances where goods originating from non-FTA countries, such as China, were rerouted through FTA member countries like Vietnam or Singapore to exploit preferential duty benefits.

On March 18, the Ministry of Finance issued a notification, introducing amendments to the Customs (Administration of Rules of Origin under Trade Agreements) Rules, 2020 (CAROTAR).

 

The amendment replaces the term, "Certificate of Origin" (CoO), with a broader term, "Proof of Origin", across various rules and forms under the CAROTAR framework, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said. 

"This change comes in conflict with the several existing FTAs with ASEAN etc where certificate of origin issued by the exporting country is the accepted document," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said, adding the move could make it harder for businesses to do concessional tariff imports.

Also Read

Sanjiv Puri, Sanjiv

In a short period, India could well be signing multiple FTAs: Sanjiv Puri

Sunil Barthwal, commerce secretary

Prioritise talks on core trade issues for faster FTA: Commerce secy

Piyush Goyal, Christopher Luxon

India, New Zealand aim to finalise comprehensive FTA within two months

Amazon

US FTC dismisses Amazon trial delay, insists DOGE cuts won't derail case

Premiumindia us trade deal

India accelerates efforts to finalise bilateral trade deal with US

Electronics, white goods, and auto components often shipped through ASEAN (Association of SouthEast Asian Nations) countries are likely to face heightened scrutiny, Srivastava said.

GTRI has urged the government to publish a detailed framework outlining what qualifies as acceptable proof of origin, and to provide redress mechanisms for importers facing unjustified denials of preferential tariff claims.

It said that now importers would have to ensure access to comprehensive supporting documents that establish the origin of the goods, which is not always feasible, especially when exporters are reluctant to share sensitive trade data like raw material invoices or production costs.

"The compliance burden will increase, as there is no strict definition of what constitutes adequate proof. If not satisfied, Customs can deny preferential tariffs, effectively imposing full duties and penalties," it said.

It added that importers may also be compelled to share sensitive commercial information, which not only raises privacy and confidentiality concerns, but may also subject them to arbitrary or inconsistent treatment.

"This change dramatically increases the compliance burden for importers," Srivastava said, adding, "It gives Customs officials the power to demand detailed production records, invoices, and cost breakdown information that many foreign suppliers are unwilling to share due to commercial sensitivities." 

  This level of scrutiny, critics argue, could lead to delays at ports, higher legal risks, and greater discretion in Customs enforcement, increasing the potential for harassment and corruption, he said.

Further, he expressed concerns that the amendment may potentially conflict with the commitments India has made in various FTAs.

"For instance, under the ASEAN-India FTA, the certificate issued by the exporting country was meant to be final," Srivastava said. "The imposition of further requirements by Indian Customs not only goes beyond the agreement but also risks diplomatic fallout.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India china

India imposes anti-dumping duty on 4 Chinese goods including aluminium foil

onion, onions

Centre withdraws 20% onion export duty as prices slump

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Many nations want to adopt India's development model, says Piyush Goyal

PremiumCBDT, STAFF

Backlog baggage: Staff shortage delays advance pricing agreement process

PLI scheme, Production-linked incentive

Expand PLI scheme to labour sectors: Parliamentary committee to govt

Topics : FTA Trade talks importer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

SRH vs RR Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Opening CeremonySRH vs RR Playing 11Gold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyMI vs CSK Playing 11IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon