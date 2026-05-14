Datanomics: India's informal sector wages below minimum benchmarks
ASUSE data shows informal sector earnings remain below minimum wage levels, with own-account and mobile enterprises continuing to dominate
Shikha Chaturvedi
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The analysis of the latest Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) shows that earnings in India’s unincorporated non-agricultural sector remained modest across manufacturing, trade and services. Average daily earnings in these sectors were below even the minimum-wage benchmark for unskilled non-agricultural work in smaller towns and non-metro areas. The gap widens when compared with wage categories for semi-skilled and skilled workers. The data also points to the continued dominance of own-account enterprises.
Topics : services sectors Wages average daily wages