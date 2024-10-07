Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal accepts Chancellorship of Gokhale Institute

EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal accepts Chancellorship of Gokhale Institute

EAC-PM chairman Debroy resigned as Chancellor of the GIPE on September 27, a day after the Bombay HC extended interim relief to Vice-Chancellor Ajit Ranade, who was earlier removed from his post

Sanjeev Sanyal

Sanjeev Sanyal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, on Sunday said he has accepted the Chancellorship of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) Pune, 10 days after Bibek Debroy resigned from the post.

EAC-PM chairman Debroy resigned as Chancellor of the GIPE on September 27, a day after the Bombay High Court extended interim relief to Vice-Chancellor Ajit Ranade, who was earlier removed from his post.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This is just to state that I have accepted the Chancellorship of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune. Look forward to working with faculty, staff and students to build on GIPE's well-established legacy," Sanyal said in a post on social media platform X.

 

"For those uninitiated with the structure of academic administration, the Chancellor of a university is somewhat like a 'non-executive chairman' - duties relate to broad direction and governance rather than the daily running of the institution. This role does not impact my normal work as a full-time member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council," he added.

Debroy was appointed as Chancellor of GIPE, a deemed to be university, in July this year.

In an email addressed to Ranade, who is also an eminent economist, Debroy had said he is standing down from his post with immediate effect.

More From This Section

Premiumshanghai

India's equity-market valuation premium over China narrows to 54.2%

Premiumoverseas companies

India to Singapore, HK: Uber rich shift $235 bn to offshore family offices

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

Forex reserves surged $311 billion under RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Premiumtrade, Port, Container

A year of Israel-Hamas war: India's trade with West Asia holds steady

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

Nation in remarkable economic upsurge, will be developed nation by 2047: VP

Last month, Ranade was removed from the position of GIPE vice-chancellor after a fact-finding committee set up by Debroy found that his appointment violated University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

Ranade approached the High Court challenging his termination order and got interim relief till September 23. On Thursday, the HC extended the relief, allowing him to remain VC till October 7.

In the email, Debroy congratulated Ranade for getting a stay order and his continuation as VC of GIPE.

"You asserted in your writ petition that I had not applied my mind and the stay order vindicates your position," Debroy stated in the email.

Under these circumstances, Debroy noted, he has no moral right to continue in his post. "I am standing down with immediate effect," he had stated.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Smriti Mandhana, Smriti, Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana says India was not focusing on NRR against Pakistan

Premiumfmcg shopping consumer consumption

FMCG makers may see single-digit volume uptick in Q2 on stable demand

Indian Air Force's Russian-designed Su-30 MKi fighter jets fly over New Delhi

Indian Air Force paint Chennai sky blue during 92nd-anniversary celebration

railway station, station

Railways directs zones to take action on officials for wrong train data

PremiumYour luxury watch must match your personal lifestyle

For luxury watch companies, it is time to foray into Indian markets

Topics : Sanjeev Sanyal Economic Advisory Council

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon