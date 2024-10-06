Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Forex reserves surged $311 billion under RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Forex reserves surged $311 billion under RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Latest RBI data showed, India's foreign exchange reserves surpassed the $700 billion mark

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

Anjali Kumari
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has the fourth-largest foreign exchange reserves globally at $704.8 billion, according to the latest RBI data, trailing only China, Japan, and Switzerland. In the current calendar year, the reserves have grown by $81.7 billion. During Y V Reddy's term from September 2003 to September 2008, reserves rose by $200.5 billion. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated by 16.83 per cent under Das' tenure.  During D Subbarao's tenure, the rupee depreciated by 50.19 per cent due to the US Federal Reserve reversing its easy money policy, leading to foreign investors withdrawing funds from emerging markets like India. Contributing factors included India's rising current account deficit, high inflation, and sluggish economic growth.
 

Also Read

forex cash dollar deposit

In a first, India's foreign exchange reserves surge past $700 billion

dollars

Forex reserves top $700 bn, India becomes 4th country to cross this mark

forex cash dollar deposit

Foreign exchange reserves hit fresh high, inch closer to $700 billion

Stock market, Asian stock market

Asia shares enjoy calm before inflation test, investors hunker down

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee nears 84 per US dollar tracking Asian peers, foreign outflows

Topics : Shaktikanta Das foreign exchange RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon