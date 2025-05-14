Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ECB filings hit 72-month high of $11.04 bn in March, shows RBI data

ECB filings hit 72-month high of $11.04 bn in March, shows RBI data

External commercial borrowing proposals reached a 72-month high of $11.04 billion in March 2025, with full-year filings touching $61.18 billion, RBI data showed

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Among the prominent firms that filed intent in March 2025 with the RBI is JSW Steel Ltd, which applied for $900 million to refinance earlier ECBs. The funding from commercial banks has a maturity of 63 months

Abhijit Lele
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals in March 2025 with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $11.04 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs). This is the highest monthly filing amount in the last 72 months.
 
Of this, in March 2025, the intent for fund-raising through the automatic route amounted to $8.34 billion, and that via the approval route was $2.69 billion, according to RBI data.
 
The total ECB filings in FY25 stood at $61.18 billion, up from $48.81 billion in FY24 and $25.98 billion in FY23, showed data sourced by the Business Research Bureau from the RBI and Bloomberg.
 
 
Among the prominent firms that filed intent in March 2025 with the RBI is JSW Steel Ltd, which applied for $900 million to refinance earlier ECBs. The funding from commercial banks has a maturity of 63 months.
 
ONGC Videsh Ltd, a state-owned entity in the business of crude petroleum and natural gas, filed to raise $450 million, though it did not specify the purpose. ONGC Videsh also submitted another ECB filing for $150 million to make overseas investments in joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries, RBI data showed.

Also Read

Jos Buttler

Buttler, Archer among English players who left India after IPL put on hold

PremiumRajkiran Rai, Chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID)

Nabfid plans to raise up to ₹70,000 crore in FY26 for development push

PremiumThe central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

Indian companies file $2.82 billion ECB plans with RBI in February 2025

ICC

Jay Shah announces ICC's initiative to help displaced Afghan women's team

fundraising

Truhome Finance raises Rs 870 crore via ECB to fund affordable housing

 
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, also a unit of state-owned ONGC, filed an ECB intent worth $500 million to refinance debt raised earlier through ECBs. The funding from commercial banks has a maturity of 65 months.
 
Among finance companies, Power Finance Corporation Ltd filed an intent to raise around $250 million from banks through a loan with a five-year maturity. Muthoot Finance Ltd filed to raise $400 million for on-lending purposes.
 
The principal repayment for ECBs stood at $25.8 billion during April 2024–February 2025. After adjusting for repayments, net ECB inflows of $20.3 billion in April 2024–February 2025 were more than double the level recorded a year ago, according to the State of the Economy article in the RBI’s monthly bulletin (April 2025).
 

More From This Section

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Pallonji Group nears record $3.4 billion private credit deal

Wipro

Wipro announces digital transformation partnership with Hachette UK

Tata Motors

Tata Motors shares fall after 51% drop in March quarter net profit

Moet Hennessy

Why Moet Hennessy is slashing jobs and retreating from retail bets

Jio Financial Services

Jio Credit raises Rs 1,000 crore in maiden bond issue at 7.19% yield

Topics : ECB RBI Indian companies JSW steel ONGC Videsh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon