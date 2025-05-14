ECB filings hit 72-month high of $11.04 bn in March, shows RBI data

Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals in March 2025 with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $11.04 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs). This is the highest monthly filing amount in the last 72 months.
Of this, in March 2025, the intent for fund-raising through the automatic route amounted to $8.34 billion, and that via the approval route was $2.69 billion, according to RBI data.
The total ECB filings in FY25 stood at $61.18 billion, up from $48.81 billion in FY24 and $25.98 billion in FY23, showed data sourced by the Business Research Bureau from the RBI and Bloomberg.
Among the prominent firms that filed intent in March 2025 with the RBI is JSW Steel Ltd, which applied for $900 million to refinance earlier ECBs. The funding from commercial banks has a maturity of 63 months.
ONGC Videsh Ltd, a state-owned entity in the business of crude petroleum and natural gas, filed to raise $450 million, though it did not specify the purpose. ONGC Videsh also submitted another ECB filing for $150 million to make overseas investments in joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries, RBI data showed.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, also a unit of state-owned ONGC, filed an ECB intent worth $500 million to refinance debt raised earlier through ECBs. The funding from commercial banks has a maturity of 65 months.
Among finance companies, Power Finance Corporation Ltd filed an intent to raise around $250 million from banks through a loan with a five-year maturity. Muthoot Finance Ltd filed to raise $400 million for on-lending purposes.
The principal repayment for ECBs stood at $25.8 billion during April 2024–February 2025. After adjusting for repayments, net ECB inflows of $20.3 billion in April 2024–February 2025 were more than double the level recorded a year ago, according to the State of the Economy article in the RBI’s monthly bulletin (April 2025).