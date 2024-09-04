Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Employers raise concerns over refund of subsidy clause under ELI scheme

Employers raise concerns over refund of subsidy clause under ELI scheme

The issue is significant as over 24 million youth are expected to benefit from these two schemes, which form the core of the ELI scheme

employees, companies, audit, meeting, board
Premium

In the scheme for first-timers, the government has stated that it will provide one month's wage (up to a maximum of Rs 15,000) as a subsidy through direct benefit transfer to the employer in three instalments.

Surajeet Das Gupta
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Representatives of companies have raised serious concerns over the inclusion of a contentious clause under the proposed Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme. In two key programmes, the subsidy provided by the government for an employer creating a job must be refunded by the employer if the employee leaves the company within 12 months of recruitment.

The issue is significant as over 24 million youth are expected to benefit from these two schemes, which form the core of the ELI scheme.

The matter was discussed in a stakeholder consultation with employers' associations on September 3, 2024, with top

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon