Employers raise concerns over refund of subsidy clause under ELI scheme

Representatives of companies have raised serious concerns over the inclusion of a contentious clause under the proposed Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme. In two key programmes, the subsidy provided by the government for an employer creating a job must be refunded by the employer if the employee leaves the company within 12 months of recruitment.

The issue is significant as over 24 million youth are expected to benefit from these two schemes, which form the core of the ELI scheme.

The matter was discussed in a stakeholder consultation with employers' associations on September 3, 2024, with top