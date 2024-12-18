Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / EPFO, ESIC subscribers may soon use claim money via e-wallets: Labour secy

EPFO, ESIC subscribers may soon use claim money via e-wallets: Labour secy

We have started talks with bankers and also we are going to have a plan in place on how we can do this practically, the official said

Rupee, EPFO, money, economy

(File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO and Employees' State Insurance Corporation may soon be able to use the claim settlement amounts through e-wallets, a top official said on Wednesday.

Replying to a question on EPF withdrawal from ATMs, Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment Sumita Dawra told PTI, "This is an area of great interest for the insured person, for a contributor. How can I withdraw my money more easily."  In cases of auto settlement... the money goes to the bank account and they in any case are able to withdraw it from the bank account, from any ATM presently, Dawra said.

 

"Now you are talking about how the claim can go directly to probably a wallet or, we'll have to work out some mechanism. So there we have started talks with bankers and also we are going to have a plan in place on how we can do this practically," she said, while speaking on the sidelines of a tourism summit here.

"We are reaching out to them (Reserve Bank of India) and we'll have a plan in place very, very soon," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

EPFO

EPFO deadline for employers to file wage details extended till Jan 31

The central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

Labour ministry seeks to lower budget allocation for ELI schemes for FY25

EPFO

Over 1.7 mn opt for higher pension on more contribution under 'EPS-95'

EPFO, PF, Provident fund, savings

EPFO subscribers may get services at par with banking, including ATM access

atm money cash

EPFO subscribers may soon withdraw claim amounts from accounts through ATMs

Topics : EPFO EPFO subscribers EPFO services ESIC mobile wallets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon