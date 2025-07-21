Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / EPFO posted record net member addition in May at 2 million, shows data

EPFO posted record net member addition in May at 2 million, shows data

New subscriber enrolment swelled notably: about 0.94 million fresh employees joined EPFO in May, representing an 11 per cent increase over April

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

Women also accounted for a growing share of EPFO enrolments, with 0.26 million new subscribers joining in May — a 7 per cent increase from April and nearly 6 per cent higher than a year ago.

Himanshi Bhardwaj
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s formal job market surged to a fresh record in May 2025, with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) reporting sharp increases in membership across key demographics, according to official payroll data released on Monday.
 
EPFO’s provisional payroll figures show net member addition jumped to 2.01 million in May, up from 1.91 million in April 2025 — the highest monthly addition since payroll data tracking began in April 2018. This represents a 4.79 per cent increase from April and a 2.84 per cent rise compared to the same month last year.
 
New subscriber enrolment swelled notably: about 0.94 million fresh employees joined EPFO in May, representing an 11 per cent increase over April. According to officials, this figure is considered the clearest indicator of new formal jobs as net member additions can reflect job changes and re-entries as well as new employment.
 
 
The youth segment continued to dominate, with 59.5 per cent (0.56 million) of new subscribers aged 18-25. This group, typically entering formal employment for the first time, saw a 14.5 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) rise.
 
Women also accounted for a growing share of EPFO enrolments, with 0.26 million new subscribers joining in May — a 7 per cent increase from April and nearly 6 per cent higher than a year ago. Net addition of women members (including those rejoining) reached 0.42 million, marking significant annual and monthly gains.

Also Read

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO reports record payroll addition of 2 million members in May 2025

EPFO

EPFO grievance portal: Step-by-step guide to raise and track complaints

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPF interest not showing in your account yet? Here's what you can do

job, appointment letter, job offer, letter, offer letter

PF transfer after a job change: Here's the process and why it matters

Mansukh L Mandaviya, Mansukh L

96% of EPFO members received interest for FY25: Mansukh Mandaviya

 
Meanwhile, job mobility and retention remained healthy. About 1.61 million members exited and rejoined EPFO in May (opting to transfer their balances rather than withdraw), up from 1.57 million in April and 1.41 million a year ago. Experts say this highlights growing confidence in EPFO’s long-term social security benefits and more organised sector movement.
 
Regionally, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Haryana accounted for almost 60 per cent of all net additions. Sector-wise, professional services, including manpower suppliers, led the surge, contributing nearly 44 per cent of new jobs, followed by manufacturing, and trading.
 
“The EPFO has recorded an all-time high net member addition in May 2025, a testament to the growing strength of India’s formal employment landscape. Under the Prime Minister’s guidance, our focus on ease of doing business, and economic empowerment is yielding tangible outcomes, and we remain dedicated to building a robust, and inclusive labour ecosystem for a Viksit Bharat," said Union Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

More From This Section

data protection digital competition bill meity

Govt may consider market study before ex-ante regulations for Big Tech

core sector

Growth of eight core sectors slows to 1.7% in June 2025, shows govt data

PremiumYogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh govt eyes nearly ₹2,000 crore MSME deals at trade event

India UK TARDE, India, UK

India-UK signing of trade pact on Jul 24; Piyush Goyal to accompany PM Modi

PremiumBhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan govt's special action plan in the works for ₹35 trillion MoUs

Topics : EPFO economy jobs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon