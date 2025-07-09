Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PF transfer after a job change: Here's the process and why it matters

Here's a quick guide to the online process, rules, and why it's smarter than starting over.

Amit Kumar
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

If you have recently switched jobs, transferring your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) balance to your new employer’s account is crucial to ensure your retirement savings continue to grow seamlessly. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows members to transfer their PF balance online, simplifying the process for millions of employees in India.
 

Why transfer your PF?

According to the EPFO, transferring your PF helps consolidate your retirement corpus and retain the benefits of compounding. It also ensures your service history is carried forward, which is important for pension eligibility and avoiding tax deductions on withdrawals after five years of service.
 

The online PF transfer process

The EPFO provides an easy-to-use online system for transferring your PF. Here’s how it works:
 
-Activate your UAN: Ensure your Universal Account Number (UAN) is activated at EPFO’s member portal. Your Aadhaar, bank account, and mobile number must be linked to your UAN.
 
-Log in: Use your UAN and password to log in to the portal.

-Submit transfer request: Navigate to ‘One Member-One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’ under the online services tab.
  -Verify details: Check your personal information and PF account details of your previous and current employment. Select either your previous or current employer to attest your claim, based on their digital signature availability.
 
-Authenticate with OTP: Request an OTP on your UAN-registered mobile number and submit it to complete the process.
 

Key prerequisites

Your previous employer must have entered your date of exit in the system. If not, update it through the ‘Manage > Mark Exit’ option on the portal.
 
Only one transfer request can be made against a previous PF account.
 

Tracking your claim

Once submitted, you can track the status of your transfer request under ‘Track Claim Status’ in the member portal. EPFO confirms that no physical Form 13 submission is required if the request is filed online.
 

Offline process for certain cases

 
In situations where you have two UANs or worked in an exempted establishment, an offline process using Form 13 is necessary. The form must be signed by your employer and submitted to the regional PF office.
 

Why it matters

EPFO highlights that consolidating your PF accounts ensures you maximise long-term benefits. “Transferring PF amount instead of withdrawing gives the member the benefit of compounding, helping the corpus grow faster,” says the EPFO in its guidelines.
 
For detailed instructions and to check your eligibility for online transfer, visit www.epfindia.gov.in.  

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

