ESIC adds 1.6 mn workers, including 0.3 mn women, in April: Payroll data

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise. (Representative Image)

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added over 1.6 million new members in April as per payroll data released on Wednesday.

"Through the data, it is noticeable that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total employees added during the month, over 0.7 million employees amounting to around 47.60 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years," a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement the provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that over 1.6 million new employees have been added in April 2024.

Also, it stated that the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members was over 0.3 million in April.

Besides, 53 transgender employees also got registered under the ESI Scheme in the April, attesting to ESIC's commitment to deliver its benefits to every section of society.

Around 18,490 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in April, thus ensuring social security to more workers, it stated.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, it has stated.