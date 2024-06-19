Adani terms Cong 1991 reforms as runway, Modi's tenure as economic take-off

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday lauded the 1991 reforms, initiated during the Congress rule, as the foundation and runway of India’s economic progress. He also termed the post-2014 tenure as the ‘take-off’.

“If the period between 1991 and 2014 was about putting down the foundations and building the runway, the period from 2014 to 2024 has been about the aircraft taking off,” Adani said.

Adani was speaking at a closed-door CRISIL Infrastructure Summit, held in Mumbai on Wednesday. In the audience was a varied group of executives from financial and non-financial institutions, with common investment interest in India’s infrastructure sector.

“The reforms announced by the late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and the finance minister at that time, Dr Manmohan Singh, marked a watershed moment in India's economic history,” Adani said.

In 1991, India’s then central government under the Congress rule, introduced a slew of economic reforms aimed at liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation.





Adani termed the year 1991 and its reforms as a major turning point. The billionaire's own coal-to-airport conglomerate started operations as a trading company in 1988.

Adani attributed the quality of ‘governance’ as the single most important catalyst enabling the (economic) take-off witnessed over the past decade.

Along with India’s economic journey, Asia's second-richest billionaire also traced that of his own conglomerate, noting that over the past 30 years, the group has leveraged these drivers to become global and national market leaders in multiple sectors across energy, cement, and infrastructure.

Despite the success across these sectors, Adani highlighted infrastructure to enable energy transition and digital infrastructure as the two emerging ones and termed them trillion-dollar opportunities. “Nothing holds more potential than the energy transition space and the digital infrastructure space.” Adani also reiterated his group’s plans to invest $100 billion in the next ten years in the energy transition space.

For digital infrastructure, the group chairman noted, “We already have India’s largest order book for data centres and are now in discussions for additional gigawatt-scale green AI data centres which we are uniquely positioned to deliver.”

Sharing his expectation for the Indian economy, the 61-year-old promoter noted, “Given the pace at which India is growing and the way the government has been executing social and economic reforms, I anticipate that, within the next decade, India will start adding a trillion dollars to its GDP every 12 to 18 months. This will put us well on track to be a 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2050.” With this, Asia's second-richest man expects, “Over the next 26 years, the stock market capitalisation to have exceeded 40 trillion dollars.” As of Wednesday, India's market capitalisation was trading above the $5 trillion mark.