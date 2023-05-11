WTO ruling on IT products: Govt seeks to address trade bloc's tariff worry

According to data compiled by the commerce department, the EU’s share of total imports of such information and communication technology products (ICT) products into India during the calendar year 2022 was at only 3.03 per cent, estimated at $550 million.

The government has started engaging with the European Union (EU) bilaterally, and believes that the EU has not been majorly affected by the imposition of IT tariffs, considering that the inbound shipments of IT products, such as mobile phone, telephone handsets, among other such products, from the trade bloc isn’t high.