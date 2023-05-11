close

WTO ruling on IT products: Govt seeks to address trade bloc's tariff worry

Issue to be taken up next week's India-EU Trade & Tech Council meet

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Weeks after the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) ruling against India over imposition of import duties on IT products, New Delhi has asked the trade bloc to share its concerns over tariffs.
The government has started engaging with the European Union (EU) bilaterally, and believes that the EU has not been majorly affected by the imposition of IT tariffs, considering that the inbound shipments of IT products, such as mobile phone, telephone handsets, among other such products, from the trade bloc isn’t high.
According to data compiled by the commerce department, the EU’s share of total imports of such information and communication technology products (ICT) products into India during the calendar year 2022 was at only 3.03 per cent, estimated at $550 million.
First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

