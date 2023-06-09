By Rajesh Kumar Singh
Coal India Ltd. is holding talks with residents opposed to a mine expansion that would create one of the world’s largest operations producing the fuel.
Coal India Ltd. is holding talks with residents opposed to a mine expansion that would create one of the world’s largest operations producing the fuel.
Protests against plans for the Gevra site in the eastern province of Chhattisgarh threaten to complicate the company’s ability to win approvals to expand annual capacity to 70 million tons. Output at that volume would see the site become the single biggest global source of the fossil fuel, according to Coal India.
Rising power demand has pushed India to prioritize energy security and boost output of coal, which continues to account for about 70% of electricity generation.
Residents of the area close to Gevra have raised concerns over air pollution, the impact on ground water levels and compensation for acquired land, said Deepak Sahu, joint secretary for Korba district — where the mine is located — at Chhattisgarh Kisan Sabha, a farmers’ union in the state.
Coal India and its subsidiaries have faced challenges in ramping up other operations, including in Chhattisgarh, and a public hearing was held this week at the Gevra site.
Also Read
Centre plans to make Chhattisgarh's Gevra Asia's largest coal mine
India identifies copper and lithium mines in Argentina; to acquire soon
2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels
PM Modi inspects Odisha train accident site, takes stock of situation
Bihar govt initiates auction process for iron ore mines worth Rs 20,000 cr
Easy trade finance system key to achieve $2 trn export target by 2030: DGFT
Monetary policy: RBI maintains status quo, turns hawkish on inflation
Cap subsidised fertiliser bags, overhaul PM-AASHA scheme, says CACP
IBBI proposes changes to voting on bids for bankrupt companies under IBC
MPC meeting: Continued pause on policy rate to push growth, says industry
“The company has taken considerable measures to address the issue of pollution associated with the mining process,” and studies have shown there’s no impact on ground water levels in the Korba district, a spokesman at South Eastern Coalfields Ltd., the unit that operates Gevra, said by phone.
The Coal India unit gave 700 jobs in lieu of land last year, the most in a decade, and has increased financial compensation for land, he said.