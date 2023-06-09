

Coal India Ltd. is holding talks with residents opposed to a mine expansion that would create one of the world’s largest operations producing the fuel. By Rajesh Kumar Singh



Rising power demand has pushed India to prioritize energy security and boost output of coal, which continues to account for about 70% of electricity generation. Protests against plans for the Gevra site in the eastern province of Chhattisgarh threaten to complicate the company’s ability to win approvals to expand annual capacity to 70 million tons. Output at that volume would see the site become the single biggest global source of the fossil fuel, according to Coal India.



Coal India and its subsidiaries have faced challenges in ramping up other operations, including in Chhattisgarh, and a public hearing was held this week at the Gevra site. Residents of the area close to Gevra have raised concerns over air pollution, the impact on ground water levels and compensation for acquired land, said Deepak Sahu, joint secretary for Korba district — where the mine is located — at Chhattisgarh Kisan Sabha, a farmers’ union in the state.

Also Read Centre plans to make Chhattisgarh's Gevra Asia's largest coal mine India identifies copper and lithium mines in Argentina; to acquire soon 2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels PM Modi inspects Odisha train accident site, takes stock of situation Bihar govt initiates auction process for iron ore mines worth Rs 20,000 cr Easy trade finance system key to achieve $2 trn export target by 2030: DGFT Monetary policy: RBI maintains status quo, turns hawkish on inflation Cap subsidised fertiliser bags, overhaul PM-AASHA scheme, says CACP IBBI proposes changes to voting on bids for bankrupt companies under IBC MPC meeting: Continued pause on policy rate to push growth, says industry