Farmers face crisis as soybean, tur prices drop ahead of Maharashtra polls

Raksha Bandhan Day this year was particularly bad for Kamlesh Patidar, a farmer from Devariya village in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh.

While his relatives were busy with festivities, Kamlesh was plowing down his full-grown soybean crop using two tractors.

The reason: the price he was getting in the open market was not enough to cover his basic cost of production, let alone fetch him a profit.

An enraged Kamlesh not only destroyed his crop but also advised fellow farmers to do the same.

Soybean has been selling in Madhya Pradesh and adjoining markets at around Rs 3,500-4,000