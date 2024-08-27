Business Standard
Farmers face crisis as soybean, tur prices drop ahead of Maharashtra polls

Falling basmati rice prices could also be a concern, particularly in poll-bound Haryana where the rates have dropped to Rs 2,500 per quintal from last year's Rs 3,500-4,000 per quintal

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan Day this year was particularly bad for Kamlesh Patidar, a farmer from Devariya village in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh.

While his relatives were busy with festivities, Kamlesh was plowing down his full-grown soybean crop using two tractors.

The reason: the price he was getting in the open market was not enough to cover his basic cost of production, let alone fetch him a profit.

An enraged Kamlesh not only destroyed his crop but also advised fellow farmers to do the same.

Soybean has been selling in Madhya Pradesh and adjoining markets at around Rs 3,500-4,000

