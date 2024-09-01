Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Assam TMC president Ripun Bora resigns, cites party's regional perception

Assam TMC president Ripun Bora resigns, cites party's regional perception

In a letter to All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the former Rajya Sabha member said he had offered many suggestions to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister

TMC supporters

Many people in Assam to continue viewing TMC as a regional party of West Bengal | Representational

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora on Sunday resigned from the party, claiming that the people of the northeastern state consider it as a "regional party" of West Bengal and are "not willing to accept" it as their own.
In a letter to All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the former Rajya Sabha member said he had offered many suggestions to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to make TMC acceptable in Assam, but those were "not implemented".
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Assam TMC has great potential, but several recurring issues have hindered our progress, including the perception of TMC as a regional party of West Bengal. To counter this perception, we made several suggestions," Bora said in his resignation letter.
He claimed that he had suggested the need for an Assamese leader at the national level of TMC, declaring the residence of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Tollygunge in Kolkata as a heritage site and converting the Madhupur Satra at Cooch Behar into a cultural hub.
"Despite my repeated attempts over the past year and a half to secure an appointment with you and our chief Mamata Didi to address these concerns, I have been unsuccessful," said Bora, former Assam minister and state Congress president.
He said that he has served as the state president of Assam TMC for over two years and during this period, he interacted extensively with people across the state.
"Unfortunately, the issues mentioned above have led many people in Assam to continue viewing TMC as a regional party of West Bengal. The people of Assam are not willing to accept a party that they perceive as being from another state.
"In light of these challenges and the lack of an adequate resolution, I feel compelled to make a difficult decision and have decided to disassociate myself from TMC," Bora added.

Also Read

Weapons,Arms,Gun

Bengal arms drop: Denmark refuses to extradite accused Niels Holck to India

Pema Khandu, Arunachal CM

Arunachal CM Khandu slams Mamata for 'irresponsible' remarks on northeast

CBI

RG Kar rape-murder: CBI continues to quiz ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

VP Dhankhar condemns Kolkata rape-murder case, calls for strong punishment

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

At no instant, we described RG Kar rape-murder as suicide: Kolkata Police

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon