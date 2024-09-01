Business Standard
EC changed vote-counting date in J&K at BJP's behest: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was talking to mediapersons after several second rung politicians joined the PDP at the party office

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti says curtailing of two-hour Namaz break in the Assam Assembly is a cheap act. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday alleged the Election Commission has changed the date of counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls at the behest of the BJP.
"They (ECI) do what suits the BJP. When I contested the (Lok Sabha) elections, they unnecessarily changed the date (of polling). Everything is done as per the wishes of the BJP and its proxy parties," she told reporters here.
Mufti was talking to mediapersons after several second rung politicians joined the PDP at the party office here.
The Election Commission on Saturday announced a change in the day of counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir from October 4 to October 8.
The move came after the poll body changed the polling date in Haryana from October 1 to October 5 in view of a festival in that state.
On the transfer of senior police officers during the elections, the PDP chief said she is happy that all the officers are locals and hoped they will help in conducting free, fair and impartial poll process.

"We all know what happened in 1987... The malpractices led to bloodshed which has not stopped till date. I hope that all the staff involved in the election process will play their role to ensure free and fair elections," she added. On the amendment in the Wakf properties act, Mufti said it is aimed at dispossession of the Muslims.
"Wakf means donating something in the way of Allah. Earlier, the courts would adjudicate in case of dispute, now a magistrate has been given the powers. The magistrate will do what he is told to," she said.
On the curtailing of two-hour Namaz break in the Assam Assembly, Mufti said that it was a "cheap act" to communalise the situation.
"The Muslim assembly members from Assam have not spoken about it and you expect us to make noise from here. Having said that, it is a cheap act to communalise the situation," she added.

Mehbooba Mufti BJP Jammu and Kashmir PDP Elections

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

