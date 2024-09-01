Business Standard
Home / Politics / Rajiv Ranjan appointed as new JD(U) spokesperson after KC Tyagi resigns

Rajiv Ranjan appointed as new JD(U) spokesperson after KC Tyagi resigns

Some believe that frequent comments of Tyagi, based in Delhi, enjoying high profile in media for regional party leader due to his experience and articulation were seen as unhelpful to BJP-JD(U) ties

KC Tyagi

JD(U) attributed Tyagi's resignation to 'personal reasons'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson K C Tyagi, whose stand on different issues often highlighted his party's differences with ally BJP, has resigned, the regional party said on Sunday.
The JD(U) said in a statement that its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appointed Rajiv Ranjan Prasad as its national spokesperson.
It attributed Tyagi's resignation to "personal reasons".
However, it is believed that frequent comments of Tyagi, who is based in Delhi and enjoys an unlikely high profile in the national media for a regional party leader due to his experience and articulation, on central government's policies were seen as unhelpful to the BJP-JD(U) ties.
Be it on the Uniform Civil Code, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill or even the government's position on the Palestine issue among other issues, the socialist leader's outspoken stand did not go down well many within the party and embarrassed the BJP, sources said.
With two senior JD(U) leaders, including Union minister Lalan Singh and its parliamentary party leader Sanjay Jha, based in Delhi, party sources said there is a view that the two leaders should be left to shape the ties with the BJP without frequent public interjections of Tyagi.
Sources said the BJP has been reaching out to allies to maintain coordination and harmony in the ruling National Democratic Alliance in its bid to quell reports of differences in the bloc.

Topics : Janata Dal (United) Nitish Kumar Janata Dal KC Tyagi Cambridge Analytica Bihar

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

