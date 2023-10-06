close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Financial savings increased by 14% in absolute terms: RBI deputy guv Patra

Patra also mentioned that households are shifting from financial savings to physical savings

Michael Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI

Michael Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Financial savings in absolute terms increased by 14 per cent in 2023, the Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Michael Patra said in the post-policy press conference on Friday.

Patra also mentioned that households are shifting from financial savings to physical savings.  

“The absolute level of savings rose by 14 per cent in 2023. There has been an increase in financial liabilities of households. If you observe where these liabilities are being directed, they are mostly towards housing. Households are shifting from financial saving to physical savings. When they make this shift, they contribute to investment; the physical part of savings goes directly into investment. So, in the next year, you will observe an uptick in investment,” Patra said.

Net financial savings of households fell to a 50-year low, reaching 5.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in financial year 2023 (FY23) compared to 7.2 per cent in FY22, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Furthermore, annual financial liabilities of households rose to 5.8 per cent of GDP in FY23 compared with 3.8 per cent in FY22.

Net assets held by households were valued at Rs 22.8 trillion in FY21, but this figure dropped to Rs 16.96 trillion in FY22 and further declined to Rs 13.76 trillion in FY23.

Also Read

Household savings fall to decades low, borrowing rises: RBI data

TMS Ep527: Akasa Air trouble, Twitter paywall, markets, household savings

Statsguru: Six charts explain the cost of lower financial savings

Savings puzzle: Does the fall in financial savings show household distress?

Household savings report: There is no distress, says finance ministry

ISMA bats for staggered payment of sugarcane FRP to farmers in instalments

Monetary policy review: RBI keeps OMO sword hanging on bond market

Semiconductors, Industry 4.0 to be discussed at Vibrant Gujarat 2024: CM

Gold price slides as dollar, treasury yields rise after strong jobs data

Monetary policy: Remain cautious about unsecured loans, RBI tells banks


Conversely, household debt has been increasing. Reports indicate that household debt, as measured by the stock of financial liabilities, remained notably high at 37.6 per cent of GDP in FY23, compared to 36.9 per cent in FY22.
Topics : Financial savings Household savings Michael Patra RBI

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon