Firms in FDI-prohibited sectors can issue bonus shares to NRIs: Govt

Firms in FDI-prohibited sectors can issue bonus shares to NRIs: Govt

The move is set to give much-needed clarity to companies in the tobacco sector that have been seeking clarification regarding the issuance of bonus shares, experts said

According to the FDI policy, Indian companies can issue bonus shares to existing non-resident shareholders, subject to the sectoral caps applicable under the FDI norms. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shreya Nandi Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

The government on Monday clarified that any Indian company engaged in a sector where foreign direct investment (FDI) is prohibited is permitted to issue bonus shares to its pre-existing non-resident shareholders.
 
However, after the issue of bonus shares, the shareholding pattern of the pre-existing non-resident shareholder should remain the same, according to a government notification.
 
The move is set to give much-needed clarity to companies in the tobacco sector that have been seeking clarification regarding the issuance of bonus shares, experts said. Under the FDI policy, tobacco is among the eight sectors where FDI is prohibited.
 
“An Indian company engaged in a sector/activity prohibited for FDI is permitted to issue bonus shares to its pre-existing non-resident shareholder(s), provided that the shareholding pattern of the pre-existing non-resident shareholder(s) does not change pursuant to the issuance of bonus shares,” according to Press Note 2 issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
 
 
According to the FDI policy, Indian companies can issue bonus shares to existing non-resident shareholders, subject to the sectoral caps applicable under the FDI norms.
 
Other sectors where FDI is prohibited include the lottery business; gambling and betting, including casinos; chit funds; Nidhi companies; trading in transferable development rights (TDRs); real estate business or construction of farmhouses; and sectors not open to private sector investment, including atomic energy and railway operations.
 
The clarification will be effective from the date of issue of the relevant Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) notification, according to the note.

FDI FDI in retail NRI

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

