Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Fitch ups India's FY26 GDP growth forecast to 7.4% on GST reforms

Fitch ups India's FY26 GDP growth forecast to 7.4% on GST reforms

It said falling inflation gives the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) room for one more policy rate cut in December to 5.25 per cent, following 100 bp of cuts in 2025 so far

GDP, India GDP

Fitch said GDP growth accelerated further in the July-September quarter to 8.2 per cent, from 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Fitch Ratings on Thursday raised India's GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.4 per cent, from 6.9 per cent, on increased consumer spending and improved sentiment boosted by GST reforms.

It said falling inflation gives the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) room for one more policy rate cut in December to 5.25 per cent, following 100 bp of cuts in 2025 so far.

Fitch said GDP growth accelerated further in the July-September quarter to 8.2 per cent, from 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter.

"Growth will ease over the remainder of the financial year 2025-26 (to end-March), but we have raised our full-year growth forecast to 7.4 per cent, from 6.9 per cent in September," Fitch said in its Global Economic Outlook report for December.

 

Private consumer spending is the main driver of growth this year, supported by strong real income dynamics, increased consumer sentiment, and the impact of recently implemented goods and services tax (GST) reforms.

Also Read

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Terrain changed, need to up our game to court FDI: CEA Nageswaran

Nehru

Stop blaming Nehru: Real question is why India didn't change course after himpremium

Harald Finger, International Monetary Fund's Mission chief for India

India's FY26 growth forecast likely to be revised upwards: Harald Fingerpremium

India Russia

Sanctions, logistics issues take a toll on India's exports to Russiapremium

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

OECD retains India FY26 growth outlook at 6.7% amid US tariff risks

Effective September 22, GST on about 375 items has been slashed, making over 99 per cent of consumption items cheaper.

Fitch expects GDP growth to slow to 6.4 per cent in FY'27.

It projected private investment to pick up in the second half of the next fiscal (2026-27) as financial conditions loosen.

Consumer price inflation fell to an all-time low of 0.3 per cent in October, driven by lower food and drink prices.

"We expect falling inflation should give the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) room for one more policy rate cut in December to 5.25 per cent, following 100bp of cuts in 2025 so far, and a series of reductions in the cash reserve ratio (from 4 per cent to 3 per cent)," Fitch said.

RBI's monetary policy committee is slated to announce its policy review on Friday.

With core inflation recovering and activity projected to remain strong, Fitch said that it expects the RBI to have reached the end of its easing cycle, and that rates will remain at 5.25 per cent over the next two years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi and Russian Prez Putin

Datanomics: Trade, energy and defence in focus as Putin visits Indiapremium

Tax

PwC India sees ₹1.1 trillion shortfall in net tax collections in FY26premium

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

Participate in rare-earth magnet manufacturing scheme, says Bhupender Yadav

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

IMF hasn't questioned GDP growth figures, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharam

'Tobacco levy neither a new tax nor a cess': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics : Fitch Fitch Ratings Indian Economy economy growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsVladimir Putin India VisitManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon