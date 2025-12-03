Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India needs to 'up its game' to court FDI: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

India needs to 'up its game' to court FDI: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Government reviewing FDI policies as net inflows stay muted; manufacturing push and policy reforms key to attracting investment

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran. (Photo: PTI)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India needs to ‘up its game’ in order to court foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country as the geopolitical and geo-economic terrain has changed since 2023-24, and India, being a developing country, will continue to need higher inputs, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday.
 
“The nature of the terrain has shifted. It has become much harder terrain [as compared to the 2014-23 period], and therefore we need to up our game with respect to courting FDI, courting global supply chain companies to come here,” said Nageswaran at a conference organised by the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on ‘Making India a global foreign investment magnet’.
 
 
Nageswaran said that gross FDI flows may cross $100 billion in FY26 and added that it is imperative for India to ‘crack up’ the efforts with respect to FDI and address issues related to tax and non-tax matters, regulatory issues, infrastructure and connectivity issues, and single-window dimensions. 

Also Read

Harald Finger, International Monetary Fund's Mission chief for India

India's FY26 growth forecast likely to be revised upwards: Harald Fingerpremium

India Russia

Sanctions, logistics issues take a toll on India's exports to Russiapremium

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

OECD retains India FY26 growth outlook at 6.7% amid US tariff risks

GDP

India in a 'sweet spot', GDP growthto be over 7% in FY26: Ficci President

manufacturing

IIP growth slips to 14-month low of 0.4% in October as output weakens

 
Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) show that gross FDI inflows in H1 FY26 increased 16.1 per cent year-on-year to $50.36 billion. Whereas net FDI in India—inflows minus outflows—stood at $7.64 billion during the first half of the current fiscal.
 
The reason for lower net FDI inflow, as per the CEA, is that developed economies in the last three years saw an “abrupt increase” in interest rates, which has impacted FDI inflows to India.
 
Meanwhile, outbound investments from Indian entities have gone up to the developed economies, ‘because in order to sell into those markets, you have to be present there these days’, thus reducing the net FDI inflow into India, said Nageswaran.
 
Also speaking at the same event, Nidhi Kesarwani, joint secretary at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said that the central government is reviewing its FDI policies and the National Manufacturing Mission (NMM) is very futuristic and is the missing link that will take up manufacturing further.
 
The government intends to take the manufacturing sector’s share in GDP to 25 per cent by 2030, from about 17 per cent currently.
 
“In the past, we have seen many sectors have been opened up. In the coming days, you’ll see many changes in the FDI policies across sectors,” said Kesarwani.
 
Meanwhile, statistics ministry secretary Saurabh Garg said that the National Statistics Office (NSO) plans to hold an economic census ‘soon’ following the population census.
 
“Population census has already been announced and we expect to do the economic census in 2027. That would be appropriate time to look at how we can use this to prepare the SBR, the statistical business register. So, that’s something on the agenda, if I can put it that way,” he said.

More From This Section

Jitendra Singh

India-Russia discussing local production of Russian design nuclear reactors

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Implementation of new labour codes likely by April 2026: Labour Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Centre moves tobacco, pan masala levy Bills, seeks to retain mopuppremium

internship, jobs

India's services PMI rises to 59.8 in Nov on 'historically sharp' expansion

Anant Goenka

Indian entrepreneurs need to think global to meet customer needs: Goenkapremium

Topics : Indian Economy Chief Economic Advisor foreign direct investments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon