Home / Economy / News / Bhupender Yadav hails COP 30 outcomes, urges industry to tap REPM scheme

Bhupender Yadav hails COP 30 outcomes, urges industry to tap REPM scheme

Minister urges industry to invest in rare earth magnet manufacturing to boost green tech and EV value chains

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Bhupender Yadav, minister of environment, forest and climate change of India, speaks during a plenary session at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Belem, Brazil.(Photo:PTI)

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

India achieved all its key objectives at the recently concluded COP 30, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday. He also said the industry should participate in the recently announced Rare Earth Permanent Manufacturing (REPM) scheme.
 
Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event in New Delhi, Yadav said: “COP 30 has fully met India’s expectations.” He noted that 29 decisions were adopted by consensus, reflecting India’s stance on issues ranging from climate finance and unilateral trade measures to technological support and just transition. “We ensured the setting up of proper technology implementation programmes to facilitate the technology needs of developing countries,” he said.
 
 
Yadav added that COP 30 established an institutional arrangement for just transition that recognises the specific needs and priorities of developing nations. He said India stressed the need for enhanced global support to vulnerable populations in the Global South to help them withstand intensifying climate impacts. “While barriers to climate finance persist, India is strengthening its ability to access funds through institutional capacity building,” he said.
 
In his address, the minister also pointed to domestic policy measures aimed at boosting India’s clean-energy and manufacturing ecosystem, referring to the government’s new push on rare earth permanent magnets (REPM).
 
Calling the initiative “another milestone,” Yadav urged industry to invest across EV and renewable-energy value chains and scale up green manufacturing through greater integration and innovation. “Through this first of its kind initiative, the government aims to build a technology self-reliant, globally competitive and sustainable industrial base,” he said.
 
By investing in research, infrastructure, system development, and collaboration with MSMEs and their partners, the industry can drive India's vision of a self-reliant, globally competitive, and sustainable industry, he added.

Topics : COP30 indian government Global Warming

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

