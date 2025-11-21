Friday, November 21, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
FM Sitharaman meets infrastructure, energy experts on Budget for FY27

FM Sitharaman meets infrastructure, energy experts on Budget for FY27

She will present the Budget in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and the steep US tariff of 50 per cent imposed on shipments from India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met experts from infrastructure and energy to elicit their views on the forthcoming Budget for FY27.

Those present at the meeting include Afcons Managing Director S Paramasivan, Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital Director Manish Tripathi, GMR Group Deputy Managing Director K Narayanarao, JM BAXI Group Director Sandeep Wadhwa and Infravision Foundation CEO Jagan Shah, among others.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the 11th Pre-Budget Consultation with the experts from the #Infrastructure and #Energy Sectors in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi, today.

"The meeting was also attended by Secretaries of @MinOfPower; @shipmin_India; @MORTHIndia; Chairman of Railway Board; and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India," the Ministry of Finance said in a social media post on X.

 

Sitharaman is likely to present the Budget on February 1.

She will present the Budget in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and the steep US tariff of 50 per cent imposed on shipments from India.

The Budget for the next fiscal year will have to address issues of boosting demand, job creation and putting the economy on a sustained 8 per cent-plus growth path.

The government estimates the Indian economy to grow in the range of 6.3-6.8 per cent during the current financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Union budgets Union Budget Finance Ministry

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

