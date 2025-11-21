Friday, November 21, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's flash PMI falls to six-month low at 59.9 in Nov from 60.4 in Oct

India's flash PMI falls to six-month low at 59.9 in Nov from 60.4 in Oct

November Flash PMI 2025: The overall growth remained strong, with the index staying well above the neutral mark

PMI

India's 2025 November flash PMI (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index, which measures the combined performance of India’s manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 59.9 in November from 60.4 in October, marking a six-month low, according to data released by S&P Global on Friday.
 
This seasonally adjusted index, which tracks month-on-month changes in the combined output of the two sectors, indicated a slower rate of expansion. The overall growth remained strong, with the index staying well above the neutral mark. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, while one below 50 shows contraction in the manufacturing, services, or construction sectors. A reading of exactly 50 signifies no change.
 
 
Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said: "The HSBC flash manufacturing PMI eased, though the improvement in operating conditions remained healthy. The rise in new export orders matched that seen in October. However, overall new orders came in soft, indicating that the GST-led boost may have peaked. Cost pressures eased considerably, and so did prices charged."

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

