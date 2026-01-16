Friday, January 16, 2026 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Foreign exchange reserves increase $392 million to $687.19 billion

Foreign exchange reserves increase $392 million to $687.19 billion

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped by $9.809 billion to $686.80 billion

forex cash dollar deposit

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves increased by $392 million to $687.19 billion during the week ended January 9, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had dropped by $9.809 billion to $686.80 billion.

For the week ended January 9, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, decreased by $1.124 billion to $550.866 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves jumped by $1.568 billion to $112.83 billion during the week, the RBI said.

 

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $39 million to $18.739 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $13 million to $4.758 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal

India-EU trade deal will be 'mother of all deals', says Piyush Goyal

Merchandise exports, trade, exports

CBIC extends export incentives to postal shipments from January 15

IMF

India remains global growth engine, will upgrade forecast soon: IMF

Trade, Ship

Trade powerhouse Gujarat's record slips over petroleum product exportspremium

india eu trade negotiations

India, EU likely to conclude much awaited FTA talks on January 27

Topics : foreign exchange Foreign exchange reserves Forex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBMC Election Results 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWipro Ltd Q3 ResultsTech Mahindra Q3 ResultsDonald Trump Maria Machado Nobel Peace Prize ExchangeRSSB 4th Grade Result 2026BMC Election Vote Counting