India-EU trade deal will be 'mother of all deals', says Piyush Goyal
Calling it the "mother of all deals", Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the India-EU free trade agreement would be a balanced and mutually beneficial trade pact
The free trade agreement between India and the 27-nation bloc EU will be the "mother of all deals", Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
He also said that the proposed agreement will be a good and mutually beneficial trade pact.
"This will be the mother of all deals," Goyal told reporters here.
He also said that the bilateral trade between the two sides is reasonably balanced in goods and services.
It will also be a "super deal" for Indian export sectors, he added.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrwal on Thursday said India and the EU are "very close" to concluding negotiations on the proposed free trade agreement (FTA).
He said the discussions are underway to resolve remaining issues so that the deal is ready for announcement during the visit of top EU leadership later this month.
The government has finalised seven trade agreements since 2014.
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 4:56 PM IST