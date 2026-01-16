Friday, January 16, 2026 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-EU trade deal will be 'mother of all deals', says Piyush Goyal

India-EU trade deal will be 'mother of all deals', says Piyush Goyal

Calling it the "mother of all deals", Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the India-EU free trade agreement would be a balanced and mutually beneficial trade pact

Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 4:56 PM IST

The free trade agreement between India and the 27-nation bloc EU will be the "mother of all deals", Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. 

He also said that the proposed agreement will be a good and mutually beneficial trade pact.

"This will be the mother of all deals," Goyal told reporters here.

He also said that the bilateral trade between the two sides is reasonably balanced in goods and services.

It will also be a "super deal" for Indian export sectors, he added.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrwal on Thursday said India and the EU are "very close" to concluding negotiations on the proposed free trade agreement (FTA).

 

He said the discussions are underway to resolve remaining issues so that the deal is ready for announcement during the visit of top EU leadership later this month.

The government has finalised seven trade agreements since 2014. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 4:56 PM IST

