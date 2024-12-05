Business Standard
Foreign investors turn net buyers in second half of November, shows data

Pumped money into financial services and IT, while redeeming investments from oil and gas, and auto stocks

With the new operational framework for reclassifying foreign portfolio investors (FPI) as foreign direct investment (FDI) upon breaching the 10 per cent threshold, certain overseas funds are set to get more flexibility in their India investments, exp
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Foreign investors turned net buyers in the second half of November, investing Rs 809 crore, after pulling out more than Rs 22,400 crore during the first half, according to data collated by primeinfobase.com.
 
They favoured financial services and IT stocks, while oil and gas, and auto stocks saw the maximum net outflows.
 
Financial services stocks saw buying worth Rs 9,597 crore, while IT stocks attracted Rs 2,429 crore. In contrast, the data reveals that oil and gas stocks saw selling worth Rs 6,132 crore.
 
The buying in IT was driven by a positive outlook for the US economy, a significant
