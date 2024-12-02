Markets gain as FPI selloff eases; Sensex and Nifty end 0.6% higher

Benchmark indices recovered from early losses to end with gains of 0.6 per cent on Monday. A sharp deceleration in selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and gains in cyclical stocks supported the up move as investors chose to look past a weak GDP reading for the September quarter. After declining 494 points, or 0.6 per cent, in opening trade, the Sensex ended the session at 80,248, gaining 445 points, or 0.6 per cent. The Nifty 50 index closed at 24,276, rising 145 points, or 0.6 per cent. The gains were broad-based, with almost all sectoral indices ending in the green. Gross domestic product (GDP) data for the quarter ended September, released last week, showed the Indian economy grew at the slowest pace in seven quarters. GDP rose by 5.4 per cent in July–September year-on-year, compared to 6.7 per cent growth in the previous quarter. "Despite a slump in the Q2 growth rate, the market maintained a positive bias as the core sector output in October shows signs of recovery. Slowing earnings growth is already factored in, and mid- and small-caps are rebounding. However, investors remain marginally cautious ahead of the RBI policy this week due to the risk of a cut in the GDP forecast. The current inflation dynamics are not favourable for a rate cut in the short term, and the RBI is likely to turn more realistic in its growth projection for FY25,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. Even after Monday’s gains, the Sensex remains 6.7 per cent below its record highs hit on September 27. Meanwhile, the Nifty is down 7.6 per cent, and the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices are down 6.4 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively, from their record highs. FPIs sold shares worth Rs 238 crore, while domestic institutions bought Rs 3,589 crore, according to stock exchange data. FPI selling remained muted even as the rupee hit fresh lows. The US dollar strengthened after US President-elect Donald Trump warned BRICS nations against creating a new currency as an alternative to the dollar. The dollar index rose by 0.5 per cent to 106.2. Oil prices also rose as the Chinese economy showed signs of a slow recovery. China’s manufacturing activity increased for the second consecutive month in October, reaching its highest level since June. Brent crude rose by 1.2 per cent to trade at $73.12. Investors are eyeing the RBI monetary policy decision due on Friday. Additionally, macroeconomic data from China and the US, along with statements from central bankers in the US and Europe, are expected to influence market trajectories. "A decisive break above 24,350 for the Nifty could pave the way for levels beyond 24,700. While contributions are coming from various sectors, IT and banking will likely remain key drivers, warranting close monitoring. A selective approach focusing on fundamentally strong stocks is recommended for broader indices,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP at Religare Broking. Reliance Industries, which gained 1.3 per cent, contributed the most to the Sensex’s gains, followed by Infosys, which rose 1.1 per cent. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 3 trillion to Rs 450 trillion. Over 2,500 stocks advanced, while 1,550 declined on the BSE.