Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Forex reserves drop $1.31 bn to $656.5 bn as of November 22, says RBI

Forex reserves drop $1.31 bn to $656.5 bn as of November 22, says RBI

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves

forex cash dollar deposit

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves dropped USD 1.31 billion to USD 656.582 billion for the week ended November 22, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

The kitty had dropped a record USD 17.761 billion to USD 657.892 billion in the previous reporting week ending November 15.

The reserves, which had hit an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion in end-September, have been declining for multiple weeks, at a time when the rupee has also been under pressure.

For the week ended November 22, foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- decreased USD 3.043 billion to USD 566.791 billion, the data, which was released on Friday, showed.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased USD 1.828 billion to USD 67.573 billion during the week, the RBI said.

More From This Section

Data lakes, AI-machine learning tools help auto OEMs in production

Key infra sectors' growth drops to 3.1% in Oct from 12.7% last year

GDP

India's GDP slows to 5.4% in September quarter, lowest in 7 quarters

inflation

Inflation in Europe rises to 2.3%, growth concerns dominate ECB discussions

Arvind Subramanian, former chief economic advisor

Need to simplify goods and services tax, reduce cess: Ex-CEA Subramanian

Fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit at 46.5% of full-year target at Oct-end, shows govt data

The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down USD 79 million to USD 17.985 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down USD 15 million to USD 4.232 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

Also Read

dollars

Forex reserves see sharpest weekly drop on record, hit over four-month low

foreign inflows

Forex reserves decline $6.47 bn in a week to $675.65 bn, shows data

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI includes spot deals to expand forex transactions reporting requirements

forex cash dollar deposit

Forex reserves slide for fifth week to more than 2-month low at $682 bn

rupee bond

Rupee down 2 paise at all-time low of 84.13 against US dollar on FDI exodus

Topics : Forex India forex reserves India's forex resreve Foreign exchange reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon