Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Forex reserves decline $6.47 bn in a week to $675.65 bn, shows data

Forex reserves decline $6.47 bn in a week to $675.65 bn, shows data

In the previous reporting week, the forex reserves had dropped by $2.675 billion to $682.13 billion

foreign inflows

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves dropped by $6.477 billion to $675.653 billion for the week ended November 8, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the forex reserves had dropped by $2.675 billion to $682.13 billion.

The kitty, which had hit an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September, has been declining for multiple weeks.

For the week ended November 8, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.467 billion to $585.383 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

 

Gold reserves decreased by $1.936 billion to $67.814 billion during the week, the RBI said.

More From This Section

Trade, container

Imports from UAE surges 70% in October to $7.2 billion, shows data

growth gdp economy

Moody's says Indian economy in sweet spot, forecasts 7.2% growth in 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Oilfield amendment bill to provide policy stability: Hardeep Singh Puri

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI asks shadow banks to give information on supply-chain financing

PremiumCop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution, 2024 global carbon project data for fossil fuel emissions

India's pollution soars as does fossil fuel use, climate fight gets tougher

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $60 million to $18.159 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $14 million to $4.298 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI includes spot deals to expand forex transactions reporting requirements

forex cash dollar deposit

Forex reserves slide for fifth week to more than 2-month low at $682 bn

rupee bond

Rupee down 2 paise at all-time low of 84.13 against US dollar on FDI exodus

US dollar

Forex reserves drop by $3.463 billion to $684.805 billion, shows RBI data

forex cash dollar deposit

India's foreign exchange reserves drop $2.16 bn to $688.26 bn: Govt data

Topics : Forex Forex reserves US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon