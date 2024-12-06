Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Forex reserves up $1.51 bn to $658.091 bn; end consecutive weeks of decline

Forex reserves up $1.51 bn to $658.091 bn; end consecutive weeks of decline

For the week ended November 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.061 billion to $568.852 billion, the data released on Friday showed

dollars

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves increased by $1.51 billion to $658.091 billion for the week ended November 29, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall reserves had dropped by $1.31 billion to $656.582 billion in the previous reporting week. The kitty has witnessed a declining trend in the recent past and had dropped by a record $17.761 billion in the week prior to the last.

The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September.

For the week ended November 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.061 billion to $568.852 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by $595 billion to $66.979 billion during the week, the RBI said.

More From This Section

PremiumLabourers,Labourer

NSO may release monthly PLFS data from March-end for rural, urban areas

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Q2 GDP growth not a systemic slowdown, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Port cargo, port, trade, cargo

Cargo traffic at major ports drops 4.95% to 67.53 mn tonnes in November

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Krishnamurthy, Subramanian

India's growth offers great opportunities to US investors: KV Subramanian

Railway Bill 2024

The Railways Amendment Bill 2024 seeks to simplify legal framework

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $22 million to $18.007 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $22 million to $4.254 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

forex cash dollar deposit

Forex reserves drop $1.31 bn to $656.5 bn as of November 22, says RBI

dollars

Forex reserves see sharpest weekly drop on record, hit over four-month low

foreign inflows

Forex reserves decline $6.47 bn in a week to $675.65 bn, shows data

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI includes spot deals to expand forex transactions reporting requirements

forex cash dollar deposit

Forex reserves slide for fifth week to more than 2-month low at $682 bn

Topics : Forex foreign exchange Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon