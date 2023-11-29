Sensex (0.71%)
Fruit basket: Pomegranate prices to drop by January, pears and kiwi to surge

Bananas remained relatively stable, suggesting a consistent market presence without significant supply alterations, while sweet lime indicated minimal price changes

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
Prices of several fruits and vegetables are expected to remain stable till January, while any upward trend will be due to seasonal factors over the next two months, according to a price index analysis by Otipy, a B2C e-commerce platform.
 
Pomegranates soared to Rs 258.0 in October, but are projected to dip to Rs 131 by January, while papayas maintained stability. Apples peaked at Rs 130.3 in November, alongside stable bananas and sweet lime. Kiwi prices are expected to surge to an anticipated Rs 96, with pears set to rise to Rs 182 in January 2024 from 147 in October 2023, depicting the vivid shifts in fruit prices, revealed the analysis.
Potatoes remained remarkably stable, indicating a balanced supply chain. Conversely, tomatoes reflected a sharp decline from Rs 95.5 in August to an expected  Rs 25.3 by January, echoing seasonal patterns. 

Capsicum surged to Rs 95.2 in October, poised to drop to Rs 40 by January, responding to market changes. 

Meanwhile, bottle gourd, bhindi, and sponge gourd showcased varied trends, while ginger and carrot prices are anticipated to undergo significant decreases, showcasing the evolving dynamics in the vegetable market, noted the report. 

Key highlights of the report:

Pomegranates: Prices surged to Rs 258.0 in October, potentially due to increased festive demand and limited off-season supply, before dipping as the season progressed. It is projected to drop to Rs 131 in January.
 
Tomatoes: Experienced a significant high of Rs 95.5 in August, which will sharply decrease to Rs 25.3 by January, likely a reflection of the winter harvest influx.
 
Papaya: Showed mild fluctuations in pricing, will maintain relative stability which indicates a balanced supply and demand throughout the seasons.
 
Coconut: Both tender and brown varieties showed stable market trends and will continue to showcase the same trend till January, with gentle price increases potentially due to steady demand and controlled supply.
 
Apples: Witnessing an upward price trend peaking at Rs 130.3 in November, possibly reflecting the seasonal preference for winter fruits.
 

Bananas: Remained relatively stable with slight price variations and will continue to remain stable, suggesting a consistent market presence without major supply changes.
 
Sweet Lime: Exhibited minimal price changes, suggesting a year-round steady supply and demand.
 
Capsicum: Saw a price hike to Rs 95.2 in October, possibly due to seasonal harvest changes and market demand, the prices are expected to drop to Rs 40 by January.
 
Potatoes: Prices remained largely stable and continue to be stable, indicating a well-balanced supply chain and market predictability.
 
Bottle Gourd: Prices remained relatively stable till November 2023 and are projected to rise up to Rs 65
 
Bhindi (Okra): Minor variations in prices were noted till November, which may be due to stable consumer demand and efficient supply management. The prices are expected to increase Rs  75.5
 
Sponge Gourd: Prices have been witnessing a marginal rise and will continue to show the same trend till January 
 
Kiwi and Pear: Prices of both fruits are expected to witness a significant surge; Kiwi's prices are projected to increase from Rs 40 in August to Rs 96 in January, whereas pear is going to increase to Rs 182 in January from Rs 147 in August 
 
Ginger and carrot: Ginger experienced a high Price of  Rs 182 in August which is expected to significantly drop to Rs 100 in January. Carrot prices are also expected to drop from Rs 50 in August to Rs 30 in January.

Highlighting the significance of the Price Analysis Index, Varun Khurana, Founder-CEO of Otipy, which claims to have been delivering farm-fresh produce at consumers’ doorsteps within 12 hours of harvest, said: “This comprehensive tool provides invaluable insights, not only offering consumers foresight but also enhancing our ability to navigate the ever-evolving agricultural landscape. Understanding these price dynamics enables us to maintain an efficient supply chain, ensuring our steadfast commitment to delivering the freshest produce to our customers.”

This index provides insights into the pricing trends of various fruits and vegetables from August through October and offers projections for the months of November, December, and January.


Topics : Fruit vegetables

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

