You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

From Monday, consumers will be able to buy onions at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg through retail outlets of the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF).

According to a release by the Centre, retail sales of onion will be "suitably enhanced in the coming days by involving other agencies and e-commerce platforms".

"Apart from releasing in major markets, onions from the buffer are also being made available to retail consumers at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg through retail outlets and mobile vans of NCCF from tomorrow, Monday, August 21," the Centre's release said on Sunday.

In an unprecedented move, the Centre raised the quantum of onion buffer to 500,000 metric tonnes this year after achieving the initial procurement target of 300,000 metric tonnes.

In this regard, the Department of Consumer Affairs has directed the NCCF and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to procure 100,000 tonnes each to achieve the additional procurement target alongside calibrated disposal of the procured stocks in major consumption centres.

As per the release, disposal of onions from the buffer has commenced, targeting major markets in states and the union territories (UTs) where retail prices are above the all-India average and/or are significantly higher than the previous month.

Also Read Tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg! Here is what Centre has asked NCCF, NAFED to do After tomatoes, now onion likely to get costlier by September on low supply Nafed intervenes to stabilise markets as onion and potato prices plunge NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend For a veg thali of Rs 100, Indians paid Rs 109 in 2022; Rs 132 for non-veg Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat New Car Assessment Programme tomorrow Govt's analgesic for inflation: Steps to alleviate price rise in pipeline Lenders need to make software tweaks, borrower engagement for RBI Rules India, Asian decision on review of FTA in goods expected tomorrow Banks, finance companies expect robust festive season credit offtake

"As of date, about 1,400 MT of onions from the buffer has been dispatched to the targeted markets and are being continuously released to augment the availability," it further stated.

"The multipronged measures taken by the Government in the case of onion including procurement for the buffer, targeted release of stocks and imposition of export duty will benefit the farmers and consumers by assuring remunerative prices to the onion farmers while ensuring continuous availability to the consumers at affordable prices," the release added.

(With agency inputs)