Sensex (0.42%)
65930.77 + 275.62
Nifty (0.45%)
19783.40 + 89.40
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
41883.50 + 27.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.07%)
6459.55 -4.75
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43689.15 + 104.20
Heatmap

FY24 should conclude as projected with strong growth: Finance ministry

The government is also confident of achieving the budgeted deficit target for the current fiscal year

Finance Ministry

Finmin in its monthly economic review for October said that despite elevated input costs, investments may remain strong

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Finance (FinMin) is expecting to conclude the full financial year as projected with a strong growth performance and macroeconomic stability even as it flagged risks of demand taking a hit on fuller transmission of monetary policy, high inflation, uncertain external financial flows.

India has projected a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.5 per cent for FY24. The second quarter GDP growth data is expected on November 30. India’s gross GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of current financial year, which was higher than expected. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The FinMin in its monthly economic review for October said that despite elevated input costs, investments may remain strong due to the government’s sustained investment push, healthy corporate profits, and a reduction in bank non-performing loans. 

The monthly review also said that on the demand side, private final consumption expenditure has emerged as the strongest driver of India’s growth so far in FY24. The festival season, it said, has further strengthened consumption demand.

“Strong consumption has also been expressing itself digitally with the UPI transactions reaching an all-time high and crossing 11 billion in October.”

The government is also confident of achieving the budgeted deficit target for the current financial year. “Continued buoyancy in revenue collections supported by prudent expenditure management has enabled the fiscal deficit to be contained within 40 per cent of the Budget Estimate during the first half of the year.” 

The review noted that the ‘priced to perfection’ US stocks continue to be a source of potential risk for global stocks. On balance, however, it said that India’s growth experience in FY24 will continue to be a positive outlier as compared to other major economies.

“In the medium term, thanks to the sustained focus on public investment in infrastructure and advances in digital public infrastructure, India can look ahead to the prospect of a longer economic and financial cycle than in the past, subject to global factors,” the review said. 

The FinMin’s review said the rapid reversal of rate hike expectations in the US and the slide in the US 10-year treasury yield, coupled with the decline in oil prices, is good news for emerging markets in general, India included. 

Also Read

Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

From FTA to FinTech: Highlights from India-UK Economic Financial Dialogue

World Bank slashes 2023 growth forecast for East Asia and Pacific to 5%

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

Centre proposes amendment to boost state revenue from mining waste

Draft mineral auction rules: Single bidder to be allowed in second attempt

SC suggests excluding farmers burning stubble from MSP structure

G20 virtual summit to discuss development, critical global challenges

FDI equity inflows decreased by 24% to $20.48 bn in Apr-Sep 2023: Data


Talking about the expanding services sector, the review said despite rising input costs, overall sentiment in the services sector remains upbeat, driven, among others, by an upswing in the tourism and hotel industry as leisure and business travel pick up momentum. 

REPORT CARD

  • India’s growth experience in FY24 will continue to be a positive outlier as compared to other major economies
  • Demand may take a hit on full policy transmission, high inflation, uncertain external financial flows
  • Private final consumption expenditure is the strongest driver of India’s growth so far in FY24
  • Investments may remain strong despite elevated input costs
  • ‘Priced to perfection’ US stocks continue to be a source of potential risk for global stocks





Topics : Finance Ministry financial year economic growth

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs Australia T20s full scheduleTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon