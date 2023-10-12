'Gangajal is exempted from GST' clarifies govt after Congress mounts attack

The Central government on Thursday clarified that 'Gangajal', water of the Ganga river used during prayers by households across the country, is exempted from Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The clarification by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), a part of the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance, came shortly after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge levelled allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that his government had imposed 18 per cent GST on the holy Gangajal.

Taking to social media platform, X, Kharge said, "ModiJi, the importance of Mother Ganga, the provider of salvation for a common Indian, from birth till the end of his life is very high. It is good that you are in Uttarakhand today, but your government has imposed 18 per cent GST on the holy Ganga water itself. Not even once did I think what would be the burden on those who order Ganga water in their homes. This is the height of plunder and hypocrisy of your government."

Earlier on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said that the 18 per cent GST on Gangajal has exposed Nakli Ram Bhakt.

As the controversy over Gangajal took on political colour, CBIC clarified the position on Tax on Gangajal in a post of X.

"Gangajal is used in pooja by households across the country and puja samagri is exempt under GST. GST on puja samagri was discussed in detail in the 14th and 15th meetings of the GST Council held on 18/19 May 2017 and 3rd Jun 2017 respectively and decided to keep them in the exempt list. Therefore, all these items have been exempt since the introduction of GST," the CBIC said in a post on X.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (erstwhile Central Board of Excise & Customs) is a part of the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. It deals with the tasks of formulation of policy concerning levy and collection of Customs, Central Excise duties, Central Goods & Services Tax and IGST, prevention of smuggling and administration of matters relating to Customs, Central Excise, Central Goods & Services Tax, IGST and Narcotics to the extent under CBIC's purview.

