Retail inflation eases to 5.02% in Sept, IIP output rises 10.3% in August

India's retail inflation rate fell below the 6 per cent mark for the first time in three months in September, and industrial production accelerated to a fourteen-month high in August, providing some relief to the government on the macroeconomic front ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday showed that the consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation eased to 5.02 per cent in September from 6.8 per cent in August on account of moderation in prices of vegetables, cereals, clothing and footwear, housing, and services.

Separately, the index of industrial production (IIP) accelerated to 10.3 per cent in August from 6.02 per cent in July, driven by low base effect and robust growth in power (15.3 per cent), mining (12.3 per cent) and manufacturing (9.3 per cent) sectors.

Earlier last week, the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had unanimously kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the fourth consecutive policy review and had maintained the stance "withdrawal of accommodation". The central bank had also retained its forecast for retail inflation at 5.4 per cent for FY24. However, it has revised upwards its inflation forecast for Q2 FY24 to 6.4 per cent from 6.2 per cent and has revised downwards its forecast for Q3 FY24 to 5.6 per cent from 5.7 per cent.

"Volatile energy and food prices in the wake of lingering geopolitical tensions and adverse weather conditions render uncertainty to the inflation outlook. We remain vigilant of the evolving inflation dynamics. I would like to emphatically reiterate that our inflation target is 4 per cent and not 2 to 6 per cent. Our aim is to align inflation to the target on a durable basis, while supporting growth," the central bank governor Shaktikanta Das had said in a statement.

Food inflation also decelerated to a three-month low of 6.56 per cent in September from 9.94 per cent in August, as vegetable prices, which were the primary reason for the massive spike in food inflation, decelerated sharply to 3.4 per cent. While inflation for milk (6.9 per cent), cereals (10.95 per cent), spices (23.06 per cent) and prepared meals (4.96 per cent) eased in September, the prices of fruits (7.3 per cent), sugar (4.52 per cent) and protein-rich items like egg (6.42 per cent) and meat (4.11 per cent) saw acceleration during the same month.

Core inflation (excluding food and fuel components) came below 5 per cent in September, as prices of clothing and footwear (4.61 per cent), housing (3.95 per cent) and services like recreation (3.40 per cent), education (5.26 per cent), health (5.91 per cent) and transport (2.28 per cent) saw a decline in September. Meanwhile, the prices of fuel (-0.11 per cent) underwent contraction in September.

Also Read CPI-based inflation eases to 5.02% in Sep; Aug IIP growth zooms to 10.3% Consumer durables in IIP down 4% in FY23 compared to pre-covid FY20 Retail inflation eases to 4.7% in April; March IIP falls sharply to 1.1% Retail inflation cools to over two-year low in May; IIP growth recovers CPI inflation dips to 18-month low of 4.7% in April; IIP slows to 1.1% Need to be realistic about private cap mobilisation: FM tells World Bank 13 states report higher inflation numbers; rising trend among BRICS peers IMF calls for urgent support from members to increase its quota resources Employment creation in India has reached new heights, says PM Modi Higher interest rate puts pressure on CASA deposits, shows survey

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said that while the sequential moderation in inflation is broad-based, food inflation still remains elevated due to uneven monsoon, lag in sowing of crucial kharif crops such as pulses and oilseeds, and modest reservoir levels.

"In our view, perceived inflation during the festive period may have a larger impact on sentiment this year, as compared to 2022, when festivities were prioritised after two years of covid. Our projections suggest that the headline CPI inflation will remain volatile in a wide range until June 2024, with the outlook for food inflation remaining murky and continuing volatility in crude oil prices. Given the MPC's CPI inflation projections for Q1 FY25 and the derived forward-looking real policy rate, we maintain our expectations of an extended pause," she added.

Echoing a similar view, Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said that the RBI will be monitoring El Nino effect in Asia, kharif crop numbers, evolution of the Israeli crisis among other factors in the upcoming policy meets.

"The repo rate will be kept unchanged till June 2024 when it can be seriously considered for discussion, as RBI forecasts of inflation are above 5 per cent for the next three quarters," Sabnavis added.

In IIP, seven out of the 23 manufacturing industries such as apparel, wood, paper, chemicals, and computers witnessed contraction in August.

While primary goods (12.4 per cent), capital goods (12.6 per cent), and infrastructure goods (14.9 per cent) saw double-digit growths; intermediate goods (6.5 per cent) and consumer non-durables (9 per cent) also saw robust growth, indicating revival in rural demand. Also, the consumer durables (5.7 per cent) sector also recorded positive growth for the first time in three months in September, indicating the revival of urban demand as well.