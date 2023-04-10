close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gold imports decline 30% to $31.8 billion in April-February 2023

According to industry experts, high import duty on gold and global economic uncertainties are the reason for the dip in the imports of the precious metal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 12:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, fell about 30 per cent to USD 31.8 billion during April-February 2023 due to high customs duty and global economic uncertainties, according to data from the commerce ministry.

Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 45.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2021-22.

The imports are in the negative zone since August 2022.

Silver imports, however, rose by 66 per cent to USD 5.3 billion during April-February 2023.

The significant fall in gold imports though has not helped in narrowing the country's trade deficit -- the difference between imports and exports. The merchandise trade deficit for April-February 2022-23 was estimated at USD 247.52 billion against USD 172.53 Billion in the year-ago period.

According to industry experts, high import duty on gold and global economic uncertainties are the reason for the dip in the imports of the precious metal.

Also Read

Jewellery industry seeks abolition of duty on lab-grown diamonds in Budget

Commerce Ministry seeks cut in gold import duty in Budget to push exports

Rationalisation in long-term capital gains tax structure on the anvil

BPCL's former Chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be the next head of ONGC

At 10-20%, telecom tariff hikes in 2022 expected to be lower than in 2021

India stands firm at WTO: Our food subsidies ensure global food security

Google tax mop-up slips for first time to Rs 3,864 crore since inception

Russian oil & Opec effect: Outcome of buying Urals oil above cap are severe

Himachal Pradesh launches project Sanjeevani to empower dairy farmers

Govt to set up 16th Finance Comm in 2023 for Centre-state tax devolution

"India imported about 600 tonnes of gold during April-January 2023, and it is down because of high import duty. The government should take a view on the duty part to help domestic industry and push exports," Former GJEPC chairman and managing director of Kama Jewelry Colin Shah said.

Over the years, it has been observed that any surge in gold prices dampens gold demand coupled with the sale of old gold, and another factor is the higher duty that encourages unofficial routes of gold imports, he added.

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonne of gold annually.

Gems and jewellery exports declined by 0.3 per cent to USD 35.2 billion during the 11 months of the last fiscal.

Last year, the Centre hiked gold import duty to 15 per cent from 10.75 per cent to check the current account deficit (CAD).

Topics : gold imports | Silver imports | Precious metals

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

Latest News

View More

More than 408.2 mn loans amounting to Rs 23.2 trn sanctioned under PMMY

rupee, loan, indian rupee
3 min read

Over 40 cr loans sanctioned under MUDRA scheme in last 8 yrs: Govt

Over 40 cr loans sanctioned under MUDRA scheme in last 8 yrs: Govt
2 min read

Interstate flow of goods rose to 70% of GDP post-GST implementation

Goods and services tax, gst
3 min read
Premium

NGT orders review of green nod for Great Nicobar Port amid public uproar

Great Nicobar Port
4 min read
Premium

Expert group on MDB reform to focus on development, green finance

India's G20 presidency
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

More than 408.2 mn loans amounting to Rs 23.2 trn sanctioned under PMMY

rupee, loan, indian rupee
3 min read

Over 40 cr loans sanctioned under MUDRA scheme in last 8 yrs: Govt

Over 40 cr loans sanctioned under MUDRA scheme in last 8 yrs: Govt
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon