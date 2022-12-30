JUST IN
TDS guidelines for gaming companies may require greater disclosure
Ujjwala scheme: Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder to be extended one more year
Modi to chair second national conference of chief secretaries next month
Lessons in budgeting: Changing Budget tack amid changing realities
Low interest rate loans, tax incentives for Agri Startups in next Budget
Budget this year to follow spirit of earlier ones, says FM Sitharaman
Enhance budget for PLI scheme and widen its coverage: Assocham
Agri budget rises to Rs 6.22 trn under Modi govt, says Prahlad Patel
Local medical device makers seek trade margin rationalisation in Budget 23
'Budget For Children' charter demands more investment for PM-POSHAN
You are here: Home » Budget » News
TDS guidelines for gaming companies may require greater disclosure
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Commerce Ministry seeks cut in gold import duty in Budget to push exports

The commerce ministry has sought a reduction in the import duty on gold in the forthcoming budget with a view to push exports and manufacturing of the gems and jewellery sector, sources said

Topics
Commerce ministry | Gold

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gold and SIlver price today

The commerce ministry has sought a reduction in the import duty on gold in the forthcoming budget with a view to push exports and manufacturing of the gems and jewellery sector, sources said.

In July this year, the centre hiked gold import duty to 15 per cent from 10.75 per cent to check the current account deficit (CAD) and rising import of the yellow metal. The basic customs duty on gold is 12.5 per cent. Along with the agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC) of 2.5 per cent, the effective gold customs duty will be 15 per cent.

"As the gems and jewellery industry has recommended the commerce ministry for a cut in the duty, the commerce ministry has urged the finance ministry for the same. The ministry has also asked for tweaking import duty on certain other products to boost manufacturing and exports," the sources said.

Every year, the gems and jewellery export industry seeks a reduction in import duty.

Former chairman Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Colin Shah said that the industry is pinning its hope on the forthcoming Budget to push exports and generate jobs in the sector.

"Customs duty cut on gold and a progressive repair policy for jewellery will help the sector immensely. We are also very hopeful that there will be presumptive taxation on our special notified zones for rough diamonds and abolition of duty on the seed used for lab-grown production," Shah, who is also the founder and MD of Kama Jewelry, said.

According to the council, India has the potential to be the repair hub of the world and this policy can help increase exports by up to USD 300-400 million.

The gems and jewellery exports rose by 2 per cent to USD 26.45 billion in April-November 2022 this year. Gold imports have dipped by 18.13 per cent to USD 27.21 billion during April-November this fiscal.

Gold imports have a bearing on the current account deficit (CAD).

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry.

In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonne of gold annually.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Commerce ministry

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 14:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU