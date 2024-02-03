Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt aims to collect $1.7 billion revenue from online gambling tax in FY25

The government in October imposed a 28% tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers for every bet, shocking a nascent $1.5 billion industry that is backed by global investor

The tax generated 35 billion rupees in the October-December quarter, official said

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Indian expects to collect up to Rs 14,000 crore ($1.7 billion) in goods and services tax (GST) next financial year by taxing online gambling companies, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told Reuters on Saturday.
The government in October imposed a 28% tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers for every bet, shocking a nascent $1.5 billion industry that is backed by global investors. The government had defended the move, citing concerns about addiction.
In the fiscal year that ends on March 31, the government will collect about Rs 7,500 crore from the tax, Malhotra said in an interview, up from 16 billion rupees the previous year.
The tax generated Rs 3,500 crore in the October-December quarter, he said.
"The industry has stabilised, but it is early to make conclusive remarks," he said. A review of the framework to tax online gambling companies will be conducted by April, but that doesn't mean tax rates would be changed, he said.
The government's overall GST collections have averaged to Rs 1.7 trillion per month, Malhotra said, adding, "We are expecting average monthly collection of Rs 1.80 trillion to Rs 1.85 trillion from next fiscal" year.

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

