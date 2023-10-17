close
Sensex (0.39%)
66428.09 + 261.16
Nifty (0.40%)
19811.50 + 79.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6036.65 + 63.40
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
40733.35 + 142.70
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44409.50 + 183.60
Heatmap

Govt cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude, will be effective from Oct 18

The government also cut windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel to 1 rupee per litre from 3.50 rupees per litre and reduced windfall tax on diesel to 4 rupees per litre from 5 rupees per litre

Exxon Mobil, Chevron reap over $31 billion profit from energy crunch

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has cut windfall tax on petroleum crude, aviation turbine fuel and diesel, according to a government notification on Tuesday.
The windfall tax on petroleum crude will be reduced to 9,050 Indian rupees ($108.74) per ton from 12,200 Indian rupees per ton, effective Oct 18.
The government also cut windfall tax on aviation turbine fuel to 1 rupee per litre from 3.50 rupees per litre and reduced windfall tax on diesel to 4 rupees per litre from 5 rupees per litre.

Last month, on Sept 29, government had increased windfall tax on petroleum crude, while reduced it on aviation turbine fuel and diesel. The windfall tax on petroleum crude was raised to 12,100 rupees ($145.65) per ton from 10,000 rupees ($120.37).
While, the levy on aviation turbine fuel had been reduced to 2.50 rupees per litre from 3.50 rupees per litre, and levy on diesel had been cut to 5 rupees per litre from 5.50 rupees.
 
On Sept. 16, the government had raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 10,000 rupees per ton from 6,700 rupees.
 
Fovt imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers in July last year and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home.

(Inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

ATF rates reduced by 2.45% on heals of falling international oil prices

Govt wants petrol & diesel prices slashed; OMCs cite Covid losses

Govt increases windfall tax on petroleum crude, cuts levy on diesel, ATF

Hardeep S Puri to flag off India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus

India arms of 1,000 MNCs asked to pay GST on expat salaries, allowances

Centre grants 30-day non-productivity linked bonus to employees for FY23

Supreme Court ruling on telcos may be a one-time hit, say analysts

Russian oil freight rates jump by 50% as US boosts scrutiny of price cap

India is high on list for prestige beauty brands: Shiseido Apac CEO

Topics : Petroleum tax ATF Fuel

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesSA vs NED LIVE SCORESame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

After Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in MizoramCongress to release manifesto for MP polls, focus on youth and farmers

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghan opener Gurbaz reprimanded for breach of ICC CodeWorld Cup 2023: Regret squandering promising start vs Australia - Nissanka

India News

Indian Space Station by 2035, astronauts on moon by 2040: PM to IsroUjjwala scheme beneficiaries will be given 1 gas cylinder for free: UP CM

Economy News

India to spend nearly Rs 143 trn on infra between FY24 and FY30: CRISILState borrowing costs to rise in H2 FY24 on hardening of yields: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon