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Govt looks to increase fine compliance for overloaded vehicles on NHs

Government brings in a graded penalty system for overloaded vehicles on national highways, with fees up to four times the base rate to improve compliance and reduce road damage

NHAI

The amendment to the National Highway (NH) Fee Rules, notified on Tuesday, brings into force a graded structure for overloaded commercial vehicles in lieu of the earlier flat rate, and will be applicable starting Wednesday

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 9:00 PM IST

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The government has rationalised the penalties and fines applicable to overloaded vehicles in a bid to increase compliance on national highways, the ministry of road transport and highways said. 
The amendment to the National Highway (NH) Fee Rules, notified on Tuesday, brings into force a graded structure for overloaded commercial vehicles in lieu of the earlier flat rate, and will be applicable starting Wednesday. 
A revised framework has been introduced under Rule 10 for the levy of fees on vehicles carrying loads beyond the permissible gross vehicle weight (GVW), the ministry said. 
According to the notification, vehicles found carrying excess load will be charged based on the percentage of overloading. There will be no overload fee for up to 10 per cent excess load, while overloading of over 10 per cent and up to 40 per cent will see a fee charged at twice the base rate, while anything above it will see a four-times overload fee. 
 
If, for a three-axle rigid truck, the permissible GVW is 28.5 tonnes, its 110 per cent (i.e. 10 per cent excess load over maximum permissible gross vehicular weight) is 31.35 tonnes and 140 per cent (i.e. 40 per cent excess load over maximum permissible gross vehicular weight) is 39.90 tonnes. 

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In these cases, the truck will pay a toll at twice the rate if its cargo weighs over 31.35 tonnes but less than 39.9 tonnes, and will pay quadruple the fee if it exceeds 39.9 tonnes. 
The move brings an end to the earlier flat structure, which said that an overloaded vehicle will be liable to pay toll that its next higher category would ordinarily pay, according to earlier versions of the NH fee rules. 
Overloading will be determined using certified weight measurement devices installed at fee plazas, and if weighment facilities are not available at the plaza, no fee will be levied, the notification said. 
Moreover, overloading fees shall be collected through FASTag only. 
The ministry also clarified that the provisions will not apply to certain private investment projects executed prior to commencement, unless concessionaires consent to adopt the revised rules. 
“The amendment is expected to improve compliance, reduce road damage caused by overloaded vehicles, and promote safer and more efficient movement of goods across National Highways,” the highways ministry said.
 

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Topics : vehicles National Highway Road Transport

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 9:00 PM IST

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