IMF lifts India FY27 growth to 6.5% as lower US tariffs offset risks

The updated growth projection would mark a deceleration from the 7.6 per cent uptick expected in FY26, which the international lender expects to be reflective of the “better-than-expected outturn in the second and third quarters of the fiscal year and sustained strong momentum in the fourth quarter.”

The Fund’s FY27 growth projection is lower than estimates by both the Reserve Bank of India at 6.9 per cent and the World Bank at 6.6 per cent.

According to the Fund, India is expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory, with output expanding at 6.5 per cent in both FY27 and FY28, citing strong carryover from a better-than-expected performance in the previous year (FY26) and improved external conditions. It also said India’s growth in the preceding year was stronger than earlier estimated, helping lift the starting point for the new fiscal year.

At the global level, growth is projected at 3.1 per cent in FY27, down by 20 basis points compared to the January estimate of 3.3 per cent. In emerging markets and developing economies, growth is expected to fall to 3.9 per cent in FY27 from 4.4 per cent projected for FY26, with the conflict in the West Asia having a varied impact on growth given differential exposure through geographic proximity, financial flows, remittances, and energy dependencies.

Overall, it has a larger net impact on growth compared with advanced economies, lowering growth in FY27 by 30 basis points relative to the pre-conflict forecast of 4.2 per cent for the group.

The IMF also noted that risks are firmly on the downside, with some adverse risks like a protracted conflict in the West Asia gaining prominence.

It reckoned that in several South and Southeast Asian economies, including India, disruptions in the West Asia are expected to reduce tourism and remittance inflows, thereby weakening domestic demand.

On inflation, the Fund expects retail prices in India to return to near the target level of 4.7 per cent after subdued food prices drove a marked decline in FY26.

The IMF reckoned that tangible progress in trade talks could lower tariffs and support global activity. “It could also enhance policy predictability, allowing businesses to plan better and unlock investment plans,” it added.

Talking of upside risks to the broader outlook, it noted potential larger gains if cooperation extends to services trade, FDI, and international taxation, citing that “efforts to develop or complete new regional trade agreements might help reduce trade costs and facilitate adjustment to recent policy changes, such as the EU’s recent trade agreements with India and Mercosur.”