Monday, April 21, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt imposes 12% safeguard duty on some steel products for 200 days

Govt imposes 12% safeguard duty on some steel products for 200 days

The finance ministry excluded developing countries from the safeguard duties other than China and Vietnam

The steel ministry has urged the Ministry of Finance to double the basic Customs duty on imported finished steel products to 15 per cent from the current 7.5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget for 2025–26, people aware of the matter said.

Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the imposition of the safeguard duty will protect Indian manufacturers, ensure fair competition, and boost India’s domestic industry

Shreya NandiIshita Ayan Dutt New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Finance on Monday announced the imposition of a 12 per cent provisional safeguard duty on certain steel products to protect the domestic industry from injury caused by a recent spike in imports of such products.
 
The duty came into effect immediately for a period of 200 days — unless revoked, superseded, or amended earlier, the ministry said in a notification.
 
The finance ministry excluded developing countries from the safeguard duties other than China and Vietnam.
 
A safeguard duty is a temporary tariff barrier imposed by a country to protect its domestic industry from a surge in imports.
 
 
The development came amid the risk of a further surge in steel imports following the 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium imposed by the US, which came into effect on March 12. The imposition of the duty is mainly aimed at protecting the industry from cheap Chinese steel imports.

Also Read

Premiumsteel, steel exports

Metal stocks shine: HZL, SAIL, JSW Steel rally up to 10% on safeguard duty

steel, aluminium

Nomura bullish on Indian steel industry; maintains 'Buy' on JSW Steel, JSPL

Premiumsteel, steel exports

Commerce department examining steel ministry request on safeguard duty

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court seeks response from CCI and Zomato on NRAI plea

PremiumRatan Tata will no-contest clause, Ratan Tata estate planning, Indian wills no-contest clause, Ratan Tata inheritance news, probate Ratan Tata will, Indian business families estate planning, no-contest clause India legal, Ratan Tata Tata Sons shares,

No-contest clause in Ratan Tata's will raises questions on legal validity

 
The finance ministry’s order came a month after the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry recommended a 12 per cent safeguard duty on certain steel products for a period of 200 days.
 
Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the imposition of the safeguard duty would protect Indian manufacturers, ensure fair competition, and boost India’s domestic industry.
 
T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Steel, welcomed the government’s decision to impose a safeguard duty on certain steel imports.
 
“This is a critical step in addressing the surge of unfairly priced imports to India. As we have highlighted before, unchecked imports — especially from countries with significant excess capacity — threaten domestic manufacturing, employment, and future investments. This decision will help restore fair competition, ensure the industry’s long-term sustainability, and support India’s vision of a self-reliant and globally competitive steel sector,” Narendran said.
 

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

We hope to sign first phase of bilateral pact with US by Oct: FM Sitharaman

EPFO

EPFO registered 1.61 million net members in February 2025, shows data

steel, steel industry

India to impose 12% temporary tariff on steel to curb cheap China imports

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

India to generate 8 mn jobs per year for next 10-12 years: CEA Nageswaran

india us trade deal

India should restore soybean exports to US in bilateral trade talks: SEA

Topics : safeguard duty Steel Industry Steel exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon